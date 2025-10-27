New partnership sharpens focus on diabetic eye care

On October 25, Roche Pharma Vietnam signed an MoU with the Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam National Eye Hospital, and Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital to launch the 'Vietnam Eye Health' partnership. The initiative aims to develop a comprehensive management model for patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy and macular edema – two of the leading causes of vision loss among working-age adults in Vietnam.

Retinal diseases are not just a clinical issue, they also create a significant socioeconomic burden, negatively impacting the productivity and quality of life for millions of people. Globally, retinal diseases are among the leading causes of permanent vision loss. According to the World Health Organisation, up to 1/3 of diabetic patients suffer from retinopathy to some extent. Addressing the challenges in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, especially diabetic retinopathy, is a pressing public health priority.

In Vietnam, there are approximately seven million people aged 30-69 with diabetes. Diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of blindness among the working-age population. Statistics also indicate that almost 40 per cent of diabetes-related complications are related to the eyes and nerves.

The MoU follows a scientific symposium held on August 21 at the Ministry of Health, where experts and stakeholders discussed strategies to develop a comprehensive management model for patients with diabetic eye diseases. Building on the outcomes of that symposium, the 'Vietnam Eye Health' initiative formalises the partnership between the Medical Service Administration (Ministry of Health), the Vietnam National Eye Hospital, the Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital, and Roche Pharma Vietnam, with support from Orbis Vietnam. The programme sets out a clear roadmap to achieve three key objectives:

Objective 1: Increase patient awareness and access to early diagnosis, treatment and management of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema DME);

Objective 2: Enhance capacity (diagnosis, treatment and management) for healthcare professionals to improve the quality of management unit(s) for patients with DR and DME;

Objective 3: Design and develop a comprehensive management unit model for patients with DR and DME so that patients can access early diagnosis, treatment and timely follow-up. In the implementation process, the parties will focus on designing, building, and piloting this model at participating hospitals, as well as coordinating the updating and issuance of national guidelines on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of retinal diseases to serve as a basis for scaling up the model later.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Trong Khoa, deputy director of the Medical Service Administration (Ministry of Health), said, “The Medical Service Administration is committed to supporting the development of a comprehensive management model and policies for patients with diabetic retinopathy and macular edema. We believe that this model will help improve the quality of treatment for patients while marking a significant step forward for the development of ophthalmology in public hospitals, especially at the provincial level.”

Pham Ngoc Dong, director of Vietnam National Eye Hospital, vice president and general secretary of Vietnam Ophthalmology Society, stated, "We are committing our best resources and expertise to successfully build this comprehensive management model, especially in developing and refining professional guidelines and proposing related policies. We are committed to helping diabetic patients receive early diagnosis and treatment for eye complications, thereby preserving their vision and enhancing their quality of life, especially for those of working age."

Speaking about the role of the institution in the southern region, Le Anh Tuan, director of Ho Chi Minh City Eye Hospital, stated, "We are committed to leading the southern region in training, technology transfer, and capacity building for healthcare professionals. Our goal is to help establish an effective retinal screening and early detection system for diabetic patients at the primary care level, ensuring timely care while easing the burden on specialised eye hospitals."

Under the 'Vietnam Eye Health' initiative, the Medical Service Administration serves as the focal agency, overseeing management, development, and implementation efforts. Participating hospitals will submit biannual progress reports on key activities. The initiative aligns with the National Strategy for Blindness Prevention and Vision Care to 2030, which targets screening and monitoring of eye diseases among over 75 per cent of diabetic patients.

The signing of this strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, reaffirming the shared vision and long-term commitment of all parties to tackling public health challenges through sustainable, comprehensive solutions aimed at reducing the burden of retinal diseases and improving quality of life in Vietnam.

