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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Toblerone unveils Biscoff filled truffles across international retail markets

September 24, 2026 | 11:36
(0) user say
Confectionery brand Toblerone introduced its Diamond Truffles product line, combining honey-almond nougat with Biscoff spread fillings for consumer distribution across European and Asian retail networks.
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – What happens when the world's most iconic chocolate triangle meets one of the world's most craved biscuits? Toblerone introduces its Diamond Truffles with rich Biscoff® spread filling and crunchy honey and almond nougat pieces inside a creamy milk chocolate diamond. Now launching across key global markets in two formats, including a 495g premium box exclusive to Costco.
An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Pralines with Biscoff®
An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Pralines with Biscoff®
A New Chapter in Toblerone Innovation

In 2024, Toblerone introduced its distinctive diamond-shaped truffles to the market, marking a bold step beyond the brand's legendary triangular bar. The launch proved a resounding category success, redefining what consumers expect from premium boxed chocolates. Now, Toblerone takes this innovation further with a partnership that is set to captivate chocolate lovers worldwide: Toblerone Diamond Truffles with Biscoff®.

Each diamond-shaped truffle is individually crafted from smooth Toblerone milk chocolate, filled with smooth Biscoff® spread and finished with crunchy nougat pieces. The result: the unmistakable caramelised taste and crunchy texture of Biscoff®, elevated by Toblerone's signature chocolate craftsmanship.

When Two Global Icons Unite

Biscoff® has become one of the world's most sought-after biscuits, transcending categories and cultures. This collaboration between Toblerone and Biscoff® represents a strategic partnership that unites two iconic brands to create something truly new in the premium chocolate category - a product that meets growing consumer demand for innovative, indulgent experiences.

Iain Livingston, President Toblerone & World Travel Retail at Mondelēz International, proudly says: "Toblerone has always stood for being never square, and celebrating unapologetic indulgence. With our diamond-shaped truffles already proving a category success, combining them with globally loved Biscoff®, was a natural next step. People look for surprising combinations of familiar tastes, and this is a collaboration that only two icons could bring to life. We couldn't be more excited to share it with the world."

The excitement is shared by Lotus Bakeries as Isabelle Maes, Chief Marketing Officer at Lotus Bakeries, emphasizes: "Biscoff®'s unique caramelised taste and crunchy texture have become a global phenomenon, loved across cultures and age groups. Partnering with Toblerone - a brand synonymous with quality and indulgence - allows us to bring our iconic Biscoff ® biscuit and spread experience to consumers in an entirely new and exciting format."

The Perfect Treat – Available in Two Formats Across Key Global Markets

Toblerone Diamond Truffles with Biscoff® are available in two pack sizes to meet different consumer occasions - perfect for gifting, sharing, or an indulgent treat:
  • 495g premium box - an exclusive format launching with retailer Costco across the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Sweden, Iceland as well as New Zealand.
  • 180g sharing box - available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, and Australia. More to follow.
The exclusive Costco deal represents a landmark moment for Mondelēz International and its Toblerone brand, marking the first time the company has partnered with Costco to launch a product range on a global scale. Another testament to the strength of both the Toblerone brand and the universal appeal of Biscoff®.

https://www.mondelezinternational.com/our-brands/toblerone/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Mondelēz International

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TagTag:
Toblerone Biscoff Diamond Truffles

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