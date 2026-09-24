Toblerone unveils Biscoff filled truffles across international retail markets



An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Pralines with Biscoff®

495g premium box - an exclusive format launching with retailer Costco across the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Australia, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Sweden, Iceland as well as New Zealand.

180g sharing box - available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, and Australia. More to follow.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – What happens when the world's most iconic chocolate triangle meets one of the world's most craved biscuits? Toblerone introduces its Diamond Truffles with rich Biscoff® spread filling and crunchy honey and almond nougat pieces inside a creamy milk chocolate diamond. Now launching across key global markets in two formats, including a 495g premium box exclusive to Costco.In 2024, Toblerone introduced its distinctive diamond-shaped truffles to the market, marking a bold step beyond the brand's legendary triangular bar. The launch proved a resounding category success, redefining what consumers expect from premium boxed chocolates. Now, Toblerone takes this innovation further with a partnership that is set to captivate chocolate lovers worldwide: Toblerone Diamond Truffles with BiscoffEach diamond-shaped truffle is individually crafted from smooth Toblerone milk chocolate, filled with smooth Biscoffspread and finished with crunchy nougat pieces. The result: the unmistakable caramelised taste and crunchy texture of Biscoff, elevated by Toblerone's signature chocolate craftsmanship.Biscoffhas become one of the world's most sought-after biscuits, transcending categories and cultures. This collaboration between Toblerone and Biscoffrepresents a strategic partnership that unites two iconic brands to create something truly new in the premium chocolate category - a product that meets growing consumer demand for innovative, indulgent experiences.Iain Livingston, President Toblerone & World Travel Retail at Mondelēz International, proudly says: "Toblerone has always stood for being never square, and celebrating unapologetic indulgence. With our diamond-shaped truffles already proving a category success, combining them with globally loved Biscoff, was a natural next step. People look for surprising combinations of familiar tastes, and this is a collaboration that only two icons could bring to life. We couldn't be more excited to share it with the world."The excitement is shared by Lotus Bakeries as Isabelle Maes, Chief Marketing Officer at Lotus Bakeries, emphasizes: "Biscoff's unique caramelised taste and crunchy texture have become a global phenomenon, loved across cultures and age groups. Partnering with Toblerone - a brand synonymous with quality and indulgence - allows us to bring our iconic Biscoffbiscuit and spread experience to consumers in an entirely new and exciting format."Toblerone Diamond Truffles with Biscoffare available in two pack sizes to meet different consumer occasions - perfect for gifting, sharing, or an indulgent treat:The exclusive Costco deal represents a landmark moment for Mondelēz International and its Toblerone brand, marking the first time the company has partnered with Costco to launch a product range on a global scale. Another testament to the strength of both the Toblerone brand and the universal appeal of Biscoffhttps://www.mondelezinternational.com/our-brands/toblerone/

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