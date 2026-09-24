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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cheese Effects deploys AI comic photo booth system in Singapore

September 24, 2026 | 15:41
(0) user say
Interactive technology firm Cheese Effects introduced a photo booth system across Singapore event venues, utilizing artificial intelligence software to generate personalized comic storyboards for guests.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – A photo booth snapshot can now turn into a personalised comic adventure. Cheese Effects, a Singapore photo booth company, officially launched the country's first AI Comic Storyboard Photo Booth in July 2026, combining an in-house-developed workflow with AI-powered personalisation to generate guest-led storyboards in seconds.

Cheese Effects deploys AI comic photo booth system in Singapore
How AI Storyboard Photobooth works

Rewriting the AI Photo Booth Experience

With AI adoption among SMEs in Singapore rising from 4.2% in 2023 to 14.5% in 2024, according to IMDA, the technology is seeing wider local uptake. Cheese Effects has seen growing requests for AI booth concepts customised to events, campaigns and brands. This led the company to develop an original storyboard format where guests star in a comic storyline, a format its market research found no other direct equivalent in the local market at launch.

A New Chapter for Interactive Photo Booths

The AI Comic Storyboard Photo Booth joins Cheese Effects' interactive concepts, including its Face Tag Photo Booth, AI Cartoon Mood Sticker Photo Booth and Neon Scribble Video Booth. For the comic experience, it uses a three-layer workflow that identifies the main character, generates the guest in comic style, then replaces the original character with the guest, producing each storyboard in approximately 10 to 20 seconds. Clients can customise the storyline, layout, artwork, characters, AI prompts, branding and visual direction, opening up near-limitless possibilities for new storyboards and campaign concepts.

"We wanted to take AI photo booths beyond simple image transformations by making guests part of the story. The AI Comic Storyboard gives brands and event organisers a highly customisable way to create personalised and memorable guest experiences," said Alson Ong, Founder of Cheese Effects.

The launch reflects Cheese Effects' continued expansion from traditional photo booths to interactive, AI-powered event experiences.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: https://cheeseeffects.sg/

By Cheese Effects

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TagTag:
Cheese Effects AI comic photo booth system singapore

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