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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Morph Brand launches Vera cookware featuring engraved titanium cooking surface

September 24, 2026 | 15:29
(0) user say
Consumer product startup Morph Brand introduced its Vera cookware line in Singapore, utilizing an engraved pure-titanium surface to eliminate conventional chemical non-stick coatings.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – Morph Brand, a Singapore-based cookware company, today announced the launch of Vera, a line of cookware built around an engraved pure-titanium cooking surface rather than a conventional chemical non-stick coating. The line comprises the Vera Pan, Vera Wok, and Vera Soup Pot, and is being introduced through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter that opened on 22 September 2026

Vera Pan's engraved titanium AeroGrid surface releases a fried egg cleanly — no coating, no oil needed
Vera Pan's engraved titanium AeroGrid surface releases a fried egg cleanly — no coating, no oil needed

The idea began at founder Kenneth Li's own stove. Like many home cooks, he says, he kept replacing non-stick pans as their coatings wore down and began to wonder where that worn-away material was ending up. When his search for a pan that stayed non-stick on its own turned up nothing, he set out to engineer one himself.

"I wanted a pan with nothing to hide, where the non-stick comes from the shape of the surface itself, not something applied on top," said Kenneth, a Singapore-based inventor and entrepreneur whose product work, according to Morph Brand, has been recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization and featured by Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore.

That idea became AeroGrid. Each Vera product is constructed with a three-ply aluminium body and a cooking surface made of pure titanium, according to the company. The titanium surface is engraved with a fine honeycomb texture, which Morph Brand calls AeroGrid — that the company says is machined into the metal rather than applied as a separate coating, and is designed to reduce the area of contact between food and the pan so that food releases with less oil.

Because the cooking surface relies on the engraved texture rather than an applied layer, Morph Brand states that Vera cookware is manufactured without intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and without polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, commonly sold under the brand name Teflon) or perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The company says this removes the coating layer that can wear over the life of conventional non-stick pans.

The launch comes as regulators in several jurisdictions move to restrict PFAS in consumer products. In the United States, Minnesota's prohibition on intentionally added PFAS across several product categories, including cookware, took effect on January 1, 2025, and other states and regulators have advanced their own measures. Morph Brand positions Vera as an option for consumers seeking cookware made without added PFAS.

The company further states that the titanium cooking surface is non-reactive and that the three-ply aluminium body is designed to heat evenly and resist warping. Morph Brand notes that non-stick performance and durability depend on proper use and care.

Vera is available to support through Morph Brand's Kickstarter campaign. Product specifications, pricing, and estimated delivery dates are listed on the campaign page.

https://instagram.com/morphbrand.official/
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/morphbento/vera-pan-aerogrid-titanium-for-healthier-non-stick-cooking?ref=bvgkcw

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Morph Brand

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Morph Brand TitaniumPan VeraCookware

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