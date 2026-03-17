Professionals see the benefits of living in Vietnam

Vietnam’s rise as a destination for professionals is being driven by two distinct but converging forces. The first is institutional. Multinational corporations, embassies, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations are expanding their presence here at a pace that demands a steady flow of senior talent.

By Pham Quang Long, business development manager Allied Movers Vietnam

The second is personal. A growing number of professionals from Europe, North America, and Australia are choosing Vietnam independently, drawn by economic opportunity, quality of life, and a country that rewards those willing to engage with it seriously.

Together, these two movements are reshaping Vietnam’s expatriate landscape and raising the standard of what international professionals expect when they arrive.

With the third-largest population in Southeast Asia, Vietnam now combines a competitive production and export base with an expanding consumer market that is attracting serious attention from global businesses.

In 2025, disbursed foreign direct investment reached $27.6 billion, a 9 per cent increase from the prior year and the highest level in five years. This is capital deployed on the ground, creating real and sustained demand for operational leadership, technical expertise, and senior management that is increasingly sourced from an international talent pool.

European, American, and Australian investors have steadily increased their presence, particularly in technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure. These sectors involve longer assignment timelines and more senior professional profiles than traditional manufacturing, adding both scale and sophistication to Vietnam’s inbound mobility landscape.

The international community in Vietnam today is more diverse in origin and motivation than at any previous point. According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Home Affairs, approximately 135,000 foreign nationals from more than 110 countries are employed in Vietnam under formal work permit arrangements. The broader community, encompassing entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals, accompanying spouses and families, and location-independent workers, is considerably larger.

Corporately assigned professionals continue to form the core of inbound mobility. Regional directors, heads of mission at embassies and international organisations, senior engineers, finance leaders, and programme managers represent a cohort with high expectations and limited tolerance for a poorly managed relocation experience.

Alongside them, a growing number of independent professionals are choosing Vietnam on their own terms. Entrepreneurs establishing regional businesses, consultants taking on long-term engagements, and high-net-worth individuals drawn by the lifestyle, the cost advantages, and the opportunities that a fast-growing market presents are all part of a self-directed wave of international arrivals that is reshaping the biggest cities. These individuals often arrive without the institutional support of a corporate assignment, making professional guidance at the point of relocation particularly valuable.

Professionals from Europe, the United States, and Australia represent a significant and growing share of both cohorts. For professionals relocating from these regions, Vietnam consistently exceeds initial expectations. International schools in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi hold recognised accreditations and serve a well-established expatriate community.

Private healthcare has improved substantially and continues to develop. Housing ranges from well-appointed serviced apartments to spacious villas in mature international neighbourhoods, at costs considerably below Singapore or Hong Kong.

Danang deserves particular mention. The city has emerged as a genuine alternative for professionals who do not need to be based in a major commercial centre, offering beachfront living, a relaxed pace, and an international community that has grown markedly over the past five years. For entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and those on regionally flexible arrangements, it represents one of the most attractive urban environments in Southeast Asia.

Whether arriving on a corporate assignment or relocating independently, international professionals moving to Vietnam face a common set of challenges. Immigration and work permit requirements, housing searches in competitive urban markets, school placements, and the administrative demands of establishing a new life in a country with its own regulatory and cultural complexity all benefit significantly from experienced local support.

For corporately assigned professionals and their families, a well-managed relocation means arriving ready to contribute, rather than spending the first weeks navigating bureaucracy. For private clients and independent movers, professional support provides the local knowledge and network that can take months to build on one’s own.

As Vietnam’s importance as an international destination continues to grow, the standard of relocation support that both corporate and private clients expect has risen in step with it.

Vietnam is no longer simply a market of opportunity. For a growing and increasingly diverse community of international professionals, it is a considered and deliberate place to build a career, run a business, and make a life. The economics are compelling. The quality of life, for those who approach it openly, is genuinely rewarding. And the country’s trajectory, by any reasonable measure, points consistently upward.