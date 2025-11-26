Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

The company announced the launch on November 24, marking a strategic expansion designed to meet growing global demand for its core products – including marine fenders, docking and mooring systems, and infrastructure protection solutions. Trelleborg’s Vietnam facility is expected to strengthen production flexibility and shorten delivery times for customers worldwide, particularly across the Asia–Pacific region.

The facility's key production capabilities encompass a comprehensive range of marine infrastructure solutions, including advanced docking and mooring systems, navigation and piloting solutions, specialised rubber processing, steel fabrication, high-performance sealing systems for critical infrastructure, and advanced polymer solutions for marine construction projects.

This expanded capacity strengthens the company's ability to deliver fully integrated, bespoke solutions from design through installation, all supported by the company’s in-house engineering expertise and rigorous quality control.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new facility creates for our customers, our employees and the region,” said Richard Hepworth, business unit president at Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure. “This investment underscores our commitment to providing our customers with high-quality solutions, delivered with the responsiveness and efficiency they expect. Vietnam’s strategic location and skilled workforce make it an ideal location for this expansion.”

Located in Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the new 60,000-square-metre facility represents a substantial enhancement of Trelleborg’s global manufacturing capacity. Designed to meet international safety standards, it is equipped with advanced production systems and incorporates environmental measures such as solar power generation and modern wastewater treatment.

