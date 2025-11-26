Corporate

Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

November 26, 2025 | 15:20
Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, a global provider of critical solutions for marine, port and infrastructure industries, has opened a new advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam.
Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

The company announced the launch on November 24, marking a strategic expansion designed to meet growing global demand for its core products – including marine fenders, docking and mooring systems, and infrastructure protection solutions. Trelleborg’s Vietnam facility is expected to strengthen production flexibility and shorten delivery times for customers worldwide, particularly across the Asia–Pacific region.

The facility's key production capabilities encompass a comprehensive range of marine infrastructure solutions, including advanced docking and mooring systems, navigation and piloting solutions, specialised rubber processing, steel fabrication, high-performance sealing systems for critical infrastructure, and advanced polymer solutions for marine construction projects.

This expanded capacity strengthens the company's ability to deliver fully integrated, bespoke solutions from design through installation, all supported by the company’s in-house engineering expertise and rigorous quality control.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new facility creates for our customers, our employees and the region,” said Richard Hepworth, business unit president at Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure. “This investment underscores our commitment to providing our customers with high-quality solutions, delivered with the responsiveness and efficiency they expect. Vietnam’s strategic location and skilled workforce make it an ideal location for this expansion.”

Located in Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the new 60,000-square-metre facility represents a substantial enhancement of Trelleborg’s global manufacturing capacity. Designed to meet international safety standards, it is equipped with advanced production systems and incorporates environmental measures such as solar power generation and modern wastewater treatment.

Trelleborg to build modern maritime product manufacturing plant in Vietnam Trelleborg to build modern maritime product manufacturing plant in Vietnam

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has set its sights on Vietnam for the establishment of an advanced manufacturing facility, marking a strategic move to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and cater to the growing demand for maritime and infrastructure products.
Trelleborg forms strategic cooperation with Phu My 3 Specialised IP Trelleborg forms strategic cooperation with Phu My 3 Specialised IP

Trelleborg Group, a world leader in engineered polymer solutions from Sweden, signed a cooperation agreement with Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park in early September to lease a 60,000 square metre plot of land to build a factory in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, one of the eight cities and provinces and belonging to the southern key economic region of Vietnam.
Trelleborg breaks ground on manufacturing facility in Phu My 3 Specialised IP Trelleborg breaks ground on manufacturing facility in Phu My 3 Specialised IP

On January 16, Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in the Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park (IP) in the province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

By Thanh Van

Trelleborg manufacturing Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park FDI

