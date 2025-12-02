Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Manufacturing growth holds steady despite storm disruptions

December 02, 2025 | 10:06
(0) user say
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in November, showing resilience despite recent storm-related disruptions.
Manufacturing growth holds steady despite storm disruptions

The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 53.8 in November, slightly down from 54.5 in October, but still indicating a solid improvement in business conditions. November marked the fifth consecutive month of strengthened operating conditions for the manufacturing sector.

A third successive monthly increase in new orders helped to drive production growth again in November, although rates of expansion in both output and new business eased from October.

New export orders, meanwhile, increased at a faster pace, with the rate of growth quickening to a 15-month-high. Panellists noted improving demand from mainland China and India in particular.

Some firms reported that stormy weather conditions during November had limited production growth, but output nonetheless increased for the seventh month running. The severe weather conditions mainly impacted supply chains and the ability of manufacturers to complete work on time.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened markedly, and to the largest extent since May 2022. Meanwhile, firms posted a rise in their backlogs of work for the second consecutive month. Moreover, the rate of accumulation was the sharpest since March of that same year.

Outstanding business accumulated despite a second successive monthly rise in employment as firms responded to higher output requirements. Staffing levels increased modestly, but to the largest extent in almost a year-and-a-half.

According to respondents, new staff were often hired on a full-time basis. In some cases, manufacturers used existing inventories to help fulfil orders, resulting in a further reduction in stocks of finished goods, and one that was more pronounced than in the previous survey period.

Another impact of the storms was to contribute to higher costs for raw materials as supply was restricted. Input prices increased sharply, and at the second-fastest pace since July 2024, despite the pace of inflation easing from October.

The rate of output price inflation also softened in November, but remained solid as firms passed on higher input costs to their customers.

Firms increased their purchasing activity for the fifth month running in November as output requirements rose. Moreover, the rate of expansion quickened to a four-month-high.

Expected improvements in new orders and hopes for calmer weather conditions supported optimism in the year-ahead outlook for output. Close to half of respondents predicted a rise in production, with overall sentiment hitting a 17-month-high.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, "The pick-up in growth seen in October was largely sustained through to November as the Vietnamese manufacturing sector looks to be enjoying a positive end to the year. While rates of expansion in output and new orders eased, firms took on extra staff at a stronger pace to deal with workloads."

"Growth was recorded despite reports of disruption to supply chains and production lines caused by stormy weather in recent weeks. There is the potential, therefore, for continued growth in the months ahead as firms catch up with delayed projects," he added.

US footwear firm OrthoLite opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam US footwear firm OrthoLite opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

OrthoLite, an American manufacturer of footwear materials, on November 21 announced the opening of a new facility in Ninh Binh.
Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, a global provider of critical solutions for marine, port and infrastructure industries, has opened a new advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam.
Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

In an era when global market forces, consumer expectations, and national emphasis converge towards sustainability, green manufacturing has shifted from a corporate aspiration to an economic imperative. For Vietnam, this shift is especially urgent, and highly strategic.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
manufacturing PMI S&P Global manufacturers production

Related Contents

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Manufacturers lodge diverse EPR policies

Manufacturers lodge diverse EPR policies

Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Trelleborg opens advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam

US footwear firm OrthoLite opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

US footwear firm OrthoLite opens new manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings

S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Education reforms aid dealmaking appeal

Education reforms aid dealmaking appeal

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports

Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Phu Tho accelerates digital transformation to drive business growth

Phu Tho accelerates digital transformation to drive business growth

Vietnam-Czech collaboration to expand in key areas

Vietnam-Czech collaboration to expand in key areas

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020