Phu Tho accelerates digital transformation to drive business growth

At a business dialogue on November 26, Tran Duy Dong, Chairman of Phu Tho People’s Committee, reported a sharp increase in new business registrations.

“The province recorded nearly 4,500 newly established businesses in Q4, up 44.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. In addition, about 1,000 businesses resumed operations,” he said. “As a result, Phu Tho’s economy has performed positively, with an estimated growth of 10.3 per cent compared to 2024.”

The results reflect stronger engagement among local enterprises and the province’s efforts to facilitate digital adoption. Authorities have rolled out multiple forms of support, including consultations, training, technology transfer certification, and productivity enhancement programmes, aiming to help companies modernise operations and improve efficiency.

Phu Tho has also encouraged collaboration between businesses, technology providers, telecom operators, and community digital groups to develop a more sustainable ecosystem for digital transformation. Companies are gaining access to user-friendly technology platforms suited to their operational needs, with additional guidance offered to ensure solutions are applied effectively.

Enterprises are accelerating the pace of digital transformation

Initial results have been reported. At specialised workshops organised by the Department of Science and Technology in early October, many firms noted improvements through the application of management software, digitised data systems, and upgraded production processes. These developments are contributing to a more comprehensive digital transformation model for local enterprises.

The province currently hosts nearly 600 high-tech companies involved in electronic components, software development, digital content, and technology solutions. Digital industrial exports are estimated at $6.7 billion per year, accounting for 16 per cent of regional GDP, underscoring the growing role of technology-driven industries.

From January to September, Phu Tho implemented several initiatives to promote innovation and digital transformation. These included issuing a technology transfer certificate for one company, providing $162,000 in support to 10 businesses, offering productivity and quality consultations to five units, assisting three startups and one cooperative, and organising two major workshops on green and digital transformation and research-based entrepreneurship.

Telecom enterprises have expanded digital infrastructure and accelerated 5G rollout while working closely with local authorities and businesses. Their involvement has helped identify obstacles, offer technical guidance, and provide accessible digital platforms. Community technology groups and rapid-response teams have also introduced practical solutions directly to enterprises and residents.

A number of companies have already adopted digital tools. Lam Thao Phosphate and Chemical JSC, for example, has implemented QR-coded labels on packaging to track products through the supply chain. According to the company, this has helped enhance transparency and improve operational efficiency. The province has also supported around 10 industrial technology projects in 2025 across mechanical manufacturing, wood production for export, and building materials, providing both technical assistance and financial backing.

Phu Tho has made notable progress in digital infrastructure. Previously affected by telecommunications “white spots”, the province has, since the implementation of the 2022 Digital Infrastructure Development Plan, installed more than 3,800 BTS stations, expanded 4G and 5G coverage, and deployed broadband fibre to government units and households. By October 2024, 5G networks were officially operational. According to provincial authorities, this development has enabled businesses to adopt new technologies, improve management systems, automate production, and enhance supply chain processes.

Innovation and technology lead Phu Tho’s economic surge

Looking ahead, Phu Tho aims to develop into a hub for high-tech enterprises, processing and supporting industries, high-quality agriculture, and premium tourism services. Plans include building two to three high-tech industrial zones meeting international standards, establishing business incubation facilities and innovation centres, and promoting intelligent production chains. These initiatives are expected to support competitiveness and attract further investment.

At the same time, the provincial government is streamlining procedures, promoting investment, and encouraging technological adoption to improve the business environment. Support for innovation projects is helping strengthen the local business ecosystem and laying the foundation for cleaner and more efficient production. Partnerships with universities and research institutes are also expanding research and development activities.

Through infrastructure investment, policy support, enterprise-level innovation, and ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate, Phu Tho aims to position itself as an emerging industrial and high-tech centre in northern Vietnam, leveraging digital transformation to underpin future economic growth.