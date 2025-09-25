Corporate

Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

September 25, 2025 | 18:11
Yusen Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. has announced the groundbreaking of a modern, environmentally friendly logistics centre located in northern Vietnam.
Yusen Logistics breaks ground on new logistics centre

This milestone reflects the company's ongoing commitment to becoming the world's preferred supply chain logistics partner and driving sustainable growth for both business and society through insight, service excellence, and innovation.

This marks the seventh logistics centre established by Yusen Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. since entering the market in 2008. The new facility is designed to enhance service capabilities, support regional development, and deliver innovative logistics solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

Strategically located in Yen My Industrial Park, Hung Yen province, the centre occupies a 40,000 square metre plot and will feature an 18,634 sq.m international-standard warehouse. Built to LEED environmental standards, the facility will incorporate energy-saving materials and equipment, alongside dedicated office space and vehicle parking.

The Yusen Hung Yen Logistics Centre will serve as the company's main logistics hub for northern Vietnam, offering high selective racking system, 34 container docks with 12 dock levellers, a 5,000 kg/sq.m floor load capacity, LED lighting and air-conditioned storage, solar panels and EV charging stations, advanced warehouse management system, and high-security standards, as well as value-added services including co-packing, labelling, and consolidation for national distribution.

Its location offers excellent connectivity to major industrial zones such as Thang Long IP2, Dai An IZ, VSIP Bac Ninh, Dong Van IZ, and the upcoming Gia Binh International Airport, positioning the centre as a key logistics gateway for the region.

Construction is expected to be completed by June 2026, with operations commencing in July 2026. Once operational, the facility will significantly strengthen Yusen Logistics' capabilities, enabling more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chain solutions.

Yusen Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., a member of the global Yusen Logistics Group, has been operating in Vietnam since 2006. With seven logistics across Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Haiphong, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City, the company manages approximately 165,000 sq.m of warehouse space, operates 16 offices nationwide, and employs over 1,400 staff locally.

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen is setting its sights on becoming a key logistics and industrial hub in northern Vietnam, leveraging its strategic location and rapidly developing seaport infrastructure to fuel a marine-oriented economy.
Businesses adjust to seize industrial property chances Businesses adjust to seize industrial property chances

Fueled by booming foreign funding, industrial real estate is becoming an investment focal point, motivating many enterprises to broaden their current portfolios and shift strategies towards the high-potential sector.
Vietnam SuperPort and Vietnam Post launch logistics platform with Visa Vietnam SuperPort and Vietnam Post launch logistics platform with Visa

Vietnam SuperPort™ and Vietnam Post Logistics, together with Visa, launched the Logistics Marketplace Platform at the Logistics and Digital Trade Conference on September 15 in Hanoi.

By Thanh Van

