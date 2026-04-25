Phu My Hung Harmonie’s second-phase launch attracts international interest

The event took place on April 19. Developed by Ruby Home under the Phu My Hung ecosystem, the project continues to show appeal following the success of its initial launch. According to the Phu My Hung App system, total bookings across both phases have reached 2,500.

Phu My Hung Harmonie’s second-phase launching event attracts nearly 200 customers, signifying positive signals from the market

The transaction results were equally impressive, with 89 per cent of the released basket sold out within just a few hours of the launch. This phase primarily featured units from the Ivies (A1) building and a portion of the Olivie (A4) building.

Many customers who participated in the first launch in March returned for this second phase. For instance, Tran Quoc Hue, a resident from Minh Phung ward in Ho Chi Minh City, attended the event after being unable to secure a unit in the first phase.

"The developer Phu My Hung is reputable, and I found this project to be good, so I wanted to try one more time and give myself another opportunity," Hue said.

Similarly, Lam Thanh Van from the former Tan Binh district, who successfully purchased a unit in March, returned to book additional products for her family. She highlighted her trust in the developer's services and the high handover standards as key factors.

A distinctive strength of Phu My Hung projects is the ability to engage a global clientele. Besides domestic buyers, the second phase saw significant participation from international customers from France, Canada, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Among the attendees, Marc, a German architect who has designed several projects for Phu My Hung such as Urban Hill, Antonia, and Crescent Mall, shared his unique perspective. Despite being an industry insider, this is the first time he has decided to become a customer of the developer.

The project not only lures domestic customers but also garners interest from foreign buyers

"As an architect, I have designed many projects for Phu My Hung, but this is my first time buying their product," Marc shared. He expressed high confidence in the developer's execution, noting that the reality of the projects often exceeds the initial designs. Currently working for D1 Architects and in charge of Southeast Asia, Marc's decision to invest in Harmonie reflects the project's appeal to high-level international experts.

The presence of international buyers like Marc highlights that Phu My Hung Harmonie is not just a place to live, but a high-value asset that meets global standards for design and quality. This demonstrates that the project's appeal extends beyond local residential needs to a global pool of professionals working in the region.

Phu My Hung Harmonie is located at the intersection of My Phuoc–Tan Van and Vo Van Kiet Boulevard, which are key traffic arteries in Binh Duong. This strategic location provides quick connectivity to Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces in the Southern Key Economic Zone.

The perspective view of the Harmonie project

The proximity to major industrial parks such as Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) 1 and VSIP 2 creates a dual advantage for both residential and investment purposes. Furthermore, the project is situated within the core of the Northern Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology City, adjacent to a 100-hectare digital technology hub.

Nguyen Dinh Manh, a resident of Midtown in Phu My Hung who booked a unit in the Ivies building, noted, "I see great potential in terms of location, planning, and legal transparency. The potential for return on investment and rental yields in Binh Duong is quite high."

The project’s success is also attributed to a financial policy designed to reduce pressure on buyers. Customers only need to pay approximately 20 per cent of the apartment value to sign the sales contract. The remaining balance is divided into multiple instalments over 29 months, expected to last until the fourth quarter of 2028.

During this period, buyers requiring loans are supported with 0 per cent interest rates and a grace period on principal payments until the handover. This cash flow design allows buyers to manage their personal finances without needing a large upfront capital.

The handover standard is another deciding factor for many. Unlike the general market where standard handovers often only include basic finishes, Phu My Hung Harmonie units come equipped with kitchen cabinets, a stove, and a hood.

In addition to the basic handover, Phu My Hung Harmonie also provides kitchen cabinets, a stove, and a range hood

"The handover includes the kitchen," Van explained. "We only need to add a bit more furniture to stay or lease it out immediately. It is very convenient."

Phu My Hung Harmonie inherits a living standards model proven over decades in the Phu My Hung urban area. The project is positioned as a strategic expansion into the north of Ho Chi Minh City, focusing on quality, experience, and transparency.

The developer has dedicated a large area to open spaces, greenery, and community activities, aiming for a balanced living experience rather than just construction density.

"A living environment that Phu My Hung has brought to residents is superb and satisfying, so the rate of returning customers is quite high," Manh remarked. "Beyond the living environment, growth, liquidity, and rental yields are all positive indicators."

With the handover scheduled for late 2028, the project is timed to benefit from the development of regional infrastructure and technology hubs. As buyers become increasingly cautious and prioritise real value, projects that combine reputable branding, strategic planning, and practical utility like Phu My Hung Harmonie are expected to continue leading the market.

Phu My Hung opens Harmonie sale gallery, offers preferential financing Phu My Hung Development Corporation has opened a sale gallery for its Phu My Hung Harmonie project and signed bank agreements to offer preferential financing for buyers.

Phu My Hung launches new limited-edition development 'The Sculptura' Phu My Hung has unveiled The Sculptura, its latest residential project, marking a return to the market after an 18-month pause in new launches.