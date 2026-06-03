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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living

June 03, 2026 | 08:00
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Vietnam's real estate market is undergoing a transformation as a new generation of buyers looks beyond homeownership, seeking a lifestyle that embodies their social identity and provides a lasting legacy.

Hong Hac City in Bac Ninh province has emerged as a notable model for smart, sustainable, and people-centric urban development.

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living
Strategically located in Bac Ninh province, Hong Hac City is being developed on a 197.76-hectare site

The project is jointly developed by Phu My Hung Development Corporation, the developer behind Vietnam’s first modern city with nearly 35 years of experience, and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam belong to Nomura Real Estate Development, a Japanese real estate developer with a history spanning more than 65 years.

Strategically located in Bac Ninh province, at the gateway to the Hanoi capital region and within the Northern Key Economic Zone, Hong Hac City is being developed on a 198-hectare site. The master plan features a comprehensive infrastructure system, extensive green parks, multi-storey parking facilities, and a full range of essential public amenities, including healthcare, education, sports, and cultural facilities.

The venture maintains a low construction density of just 27.9 per cent, reflecting its commitment to creating a spacious and sustainable living environment. Upon completion, the township is expected to accommodate a population of more than 27,000 residents.

Beyond its mixed-use amenity clusters that create a comprehensive all-in-one environment for living, working, and recreation, Hong Hac City is master-planned to comprise three residential precincts: Hong Phat, Hong Thinh, and Hong Phuc, featuring more than 2,800 semi-detached villas, shophouses, and townhouses.

A representative of Phu My Hung Development Corporation stated that Hong Hac City is not being developed as a standalone real estate project, but rather as an integrated city with a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing education, healthcare, commerce, entertainment, and sustainable living spaces at the heart of the expanded Hanoi’s region.

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living
Artist’s impression of the educational facilities at Hong Hac City

According to the developer, the decision to develop Hong Hac City in Bac Ninh is rooted in a long-term vision for the growth potential of northeastern Hanoi.

The area is emerging as a new growth pole, supported by major drivers such as regional transport infrastructure, high-tech industrial hubs, Gia Binh International Airport to be completed in 2027, international railway corridors, and an increasingly interconnected transport network linking Hanoi with northern provinces. The project is well positioned to benefit from the flow of investment, talent, and economic activity across the Northern Key Economic Region.

A defining feature of the developer’s urban development approach is the integration of its 7S principles throughout every stage of the project lifecycle, from planning and design to operations and management, creating a cohesive value framework.

At the heart is “Sustainability,” which serves as the foundation of Hong Hac City. Rather than simply addressing today’s housing needs, the project is envisioned as a long-term legacy development where quality living values can be preserved and passed on to future generations.

This is complemented by “Smart Planning,” a people-centric approach that prioritises connectivity and community engagement. The urban layout is designed to encourage social interaction nearby while maximising green spaces and open areas to enhance residents’ quality of life.

Under the principle of “Service,” the initiative offers a comprehensive all-in-one ecosystem of amenities and services, continuously incorporating the latest global trends and best practices. Meanwhile, “Safety” extends beyond high-quality infrastructure and construction standards to encompass peace of mind in everyday life, supported by a multi-layered security system integrated with smart management technologies.

“Standard” reflects the developer’s commitment to legal transparency, professional operations, and a customer-centric philosophy. “Scarcity” - further distinguishes the project, with only 2,884 low-rise residential units planned across a 198-ha site, creating a rare balance of spacious living and long-term value appreciation potential.

Completing the 7S framework is “Society,” regarded as the soul of the development. Beyond creating a place to live, the developer aims to foster a vibrant and human-centred community where culture is celebrated, positive values are shared, and future generations can grow up in a civilised environment rich in identity and character.

In addition, rather than pursuing rapid, large-scale development, the project adopts a carefully phased approach, ensuring that infrastructure, amenities, and community services evolve in tandem with residential occupancy. The development is currently in its first phase, centred on the Hong Phat precinct. The first batch of homes are scheduled for handover by the end of this year

Zone F1-2 of Hong Phat precinct, launched in May, represents the next chapter in what the developer describes as a “symphony of heritage.”

Hong Hac City sets benchmark for integrated urban living
Artist’s impression of Zone F1-2 in Hong Phat precinct of Hong Hac City

Residents will not only enjoy architecturally distinctive homes that blend “Modern Classic” design with the nostalgic influences of Indochine aesthetics and the cultural identity of Kinh Bac but will also benefit from immediate access to core amenities upon handover. These include a 6.2-hectare landscaped environment, a 17.8-hectare central park, and high-quality education and healthcare facilities developed in line with the scheme’s delivery schedule.

More than a residential development, Hong Hac City is envisioned as a comprehensive and people-centric urban community. Every aspect of the township is designed to foster a sense of belonging, with architectural influences converging to create a community that extends beyond conventional physical amenities.

Its methodical development strategy, strong commitment to sustainability, and emphasis on human values have elevated the venture into one of Vietnam’s emerging urban icons, setting a new benchmark for integrated township development.

Phu My Hung inaugurates new real estate transaction office in Hanoi Phu My Hung inaugurates new real estate transaction office in Hanoi

Phu My Hung Corporation held the grand opening of its new real estate transaction office in Hanoi on October 3, located at 677 Lac Long Quan street, Tay Ho ward.
Three-way partnership unveiled to ease financing at Hong Hac City Three-way partnership unveiled to ease financing at Hong Hac City

A new three-way partnership at Hong Hac City is being positioned to ease financial pressure on homebuyers, combining developer credibility, international real estate expertise, and tailored banking support.
Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub

Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam have launched a new residential zone within the Hong Phat subdivision, marking a new phase in the urban township's development at Hanoi's northeastern gateway.

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
Hong Hac city urban living sustainable real estate Bac Ninh Hanoi Phu My Hung Nomura

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