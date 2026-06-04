Phu My Hung receives two prestigious real estate awards

The ceremony took place in Hanoi on June 2. Hong Hac City was also recognised as one of the Top 10 Most Promising Commercial Housing Projects.

Phu My Hung Urban Area has been honoured among the Top 10 Most Liveable Urban Areas in Vietnam

Established in the early 1990s, Phu My Hung is widely regarded as one of Vietnam's first model urban developments. After more than three decades, it has distinguished itself through comprehensive master planning, green spaces, integrated amenities, and a vibrant residential community.

The latest recognition reflects the developer’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable living environments and reinforces the enduring value and appeal of the Phu My Hung model in Vietnam’s real estate market.

This marks the second time that Phu My Hung Urban Area has received major accolades at the Vietnam National Real Estate Awards, further affirming its pioneering role in urban development and real estate in Vietnam.

The first recognition came in 2018, when Phu My Hung received the awards for 'Most Reputable Real Estate Developer' and 'Best Urban Area'.

According to Truong Quoc Hung, deputy CEO of Phu My Hung Development Corporation, Phu My Hung was established more than three decades ago in a vastly different Vietnam. While residents’ needs and expectations have evolved, the developer’s core philosophy has remained unchanged, creating a master-planned urban area with a long-term vision and a strong commitment to sustainability.

“From the outset, we prioritised green spaces, integrated infrastructure, and community amenities over short-term gains. As a result, Phu My Hung has become more than just a place to live – it has evolved into a vibrant and connected community where people choose to build their lives and return to every day,” Hung said.

He added that the 'Most Liveable Urban Area' award is not just a recognition of the development itself, but also an affirmation of the philosophy that has guided Phu My Hung for more than 30 years.

“The award reflects the community’s recognition of our long-standing commitment to sustainable urban development and serves as an encouragement for us to continue improving the city with residents at the centre of every decision. Under our ‘Phu My Hung 2.0’ vision, we are further enhancing our ecosystem of services, amenities, and living spaces to meet the increasingly sophisticated needs of residents, while building a more modern, sustainable, and liveable urban environment for the future,” he said.

This vision also serves as the foundation for the developer’s next generation of projects. In the south, the more than 1,500-unit Phu My Hung Harmonie project, located in Chanh Hiep Ward (formerly part of Thu Dau Mot City in the former Binh Duong Province), is being developed with a focus on elevating living standards through enhanced community spaces, landscaped environments, comprehensive amenities, and long-term operational quality.

The development is seen as a continuation of the proven values established at Phu My Hung, while meeting the increasingly sophisticated expectations of a new generation of residents. Less than two months after its official launch, Phu My Hung Harmonie achieved an absorption rate of 80 per cent.

At the same time, Hong Hac City in northern Vietnam represents another key milestone in Phu My Hung’s 2.0 development strategy.

Hong Hac City has been recognised as one of the Top 10 Most Promising Commercial Housing Projects

While the award granted to Phu My Hung recognises values that have been validated over time, the 'Top 10 Most Promising Commercial Housing Projects' accolade awarded to Hong Hac City reflects positive recognition of the project’s development vision, planning quality, and execution capabilities from its earliest stages.

Situated on a nearly 198-hectare site at the northeastern gateway to Hanoi, Hong Hac City is being developed as a next-generation integrated city, featuring a comprehensive ecosystem of educational, healthcare, commercial, recreational, sports, and community facilities planned in a coordinated and sustainable manner.

According to the developer, Hong Hac City is not intended to be a replica of Phu My Hung, but rather an evolution of its sustainable urban development philosophy tailored to a new era. The venture builds upon the principles that have defined the Phu My Hung brand over the past three decades, including respect for comprehensive master planning, integrated development, a resident-centric approach, infrastructure-first investment, and a long-term commitment to community building. At the same time, these foundations have been enhanced to anticipate and meet the needs of future generations over the next 20 to 30 years.

One of Hong Hac City’s most distinctive features is its vision of creating a modern ecological city that remains deeply rooted in local identity. Rather than mechanically replicating global urban models, the project adopts a more contextual approach by incorporating the cultural essence of Kinh Bac into its architecture, landscape design, amenities, and public spaces. This strategy aims to create a living environment that is both contemporary and culturally meaningful, offering residents a strong sense of place and belonging.

"Hong Hac City has been under development for more than a year and has already received encouraging market feedback. Its greatest strength lies in the more than three decades of urban development experience that Phu My Hung has accumulated," Hung said. "We are not seeking to create a 'second Phu My Hung'. Instead, we are applying the same philosophy from the beginning: long-term planning, early infrastructure investment, and a strong commitment to sustainability."

"At the same time, every project is carefully tailored to the local context, considering the area's culture, identity, and community characteristics. This approach allows us to create living environments that are well-planned and sustainable while also being deeply connected to the people who call them home," he added.

The two awards recognise the achievements of Phu My Hung and Hong Hac City to date, and serve as encouragement for the developer to continue its long-term strategy of sustainable urban development.

Phu My Hung Harmonie’s second-phase launch attracts international interest The second phase of the Phu My Hung Harmonie project has recorded strong buyer interest, with nearly 1,000 bookings from 900 attendees at its sales event.

Hong Hac City launches next phase as Hanoi's northeast growth hub Phu My Hung and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam have launched a new residential zone within the Hong Phat subdivision, marking a new phase in the urban township's development at Hanoi's northeastern gateway.