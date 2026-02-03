Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aon Appoints Karl Hamann Philippines CEO

February 03, 2026 | 16:09
(0) user say
The professional services firm selected Hamann to lead its Philippine operations, tasking the new chief executive with overseeing country strategy.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Karl Hamann as CEO of the Philippines, effective 1 April 2026, subject to regulatory requirements. He will relocate to Manila in the coming months and continue to report to Andrew Minnitt, head of Southeast Asia.

In the Philippines, Hamann will focus on further advancing Aon's integrated solutions strategy and helping clients navigate increasingly interconnected risks with greater clarity and confidence. He will work closely with regional solution line leaders to align priorities, deepen client engagement and support sustained growth.

Hamann brings more than three decades of experience across Asia Pacific and global markets, with deep expertise in insurance, risk advisory and operational leadership. He has held CEO roles across the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Singapore and South Asia, before joining Aon in 2022 as CEO of Indonesia, where he has implemented modernisation initiatives, strengthened commercial execution and enhanced market connectivity.

Hamann takes over from Darren Oliver, who will transition into a newly appointed regional role as head of market development, APAC Health Solutions, based in Singapore.

"Karl brings a rare combination of on-the-ground experience, commercial discipline and an ability to lead with clarity through change," said Minnitt. "His familiarity with the Philippines market and his track record across the region make him exceptionally well placed to guide the business forward. I'm confident he will build on the strong momentum that Darren established in recent years, supporting both our clients and colleagues as the market continues to evolve."

"The Philippines has been an important part of my professional journey, and I'm excited to re-engage with the market in this new capacity," said Hamann. "Darren has laid down a solid platform for the business, and I'm eager to work with the team to continue strengthening our support for clients and driving the next phase of growth."

Minnitt added, "These leadership appointments reflect Aon's continued investment in developing talent and strengthening alignment across Southeast Asia — creating greater opportunities for our colleagues while ensuring we remain well positioned to support clients' evolving needs in a rapidly changing environment."

More information about Aon in Asia can be found here.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Aon plc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aon Karl Hamann Philippines

Related Contents

Philippines plans higher rice imports to stabilise supply

Philippines plans higher rice imports to stabilise supply

Aon Names Neelay Patel Malaysia CEO

Aon Names Neelay Patel Malaysia CEO

Aon Launches Resilience Quotient Assessment Tool

Aon Launches Resilience Quotient Assessment Tool

Aon Names Kulshaan Singh Asia Pacific Enterprise Leader

Aon Names Kulshaan Singh Asia Pacific Enterprise Leader

Aon Expands Data Centre Insurance to $2.5 Billion

Aon Expands Data Centre Insurance to $2.5 Billion

VinFast integrates electric cars into daily life in the Philippines

VinFast integrates electric cars into daily life in the Philippines

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Lanzhou Beef Noodles Embrace Innovation for Global Markets

Lanzhou Beef Noodles Embrace Innovation for Global Markets

GOD55 Sports Becomes Honda LCR Premium Partner

GOD55 Sports Becomes Honda LCR Premium Partner

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020