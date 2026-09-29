Rokid secures 41 per cent global augmented reality market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid ranked No. 1 worldwide in the AR and AI Glasses segment by shipment share in H1 2026, accounting for 41 percent of all products shipped within the category, according to a new report by Counterpoint Research. This finding further validates Rokid as one of the leaders in an emerging product segment. This success builds on the year-on-year sales momentum Rokid established last year, when Counterpoint Research named the company the leading waveguide-based AR glasses OEM by shipments in H2 2025.

Shipments for smart glasses are surging globally as wearables turn from a novelty to a commodity. The Counterpoint Research report found that global AI Glasses shipments surged by 263 percent year over year in H1 2026. While displayless smart glasses still accounted for a majority of the shipments, AR and AI glasses shipments surged by 449 percent YoY, signaling rising consumer interest.

"The bigger story beneath the numbers is that consumers want their wearables to do more," said Zoro Shao, Rokid Group Vice President and Global General Manager. "Rokid is at an inflection point where our mature software ecosystem, robust hardware, and lightweight design can meet mainstream use cases–and we're glad to see this data that shows consumers are taking notice. Also noteworthy is that our recent focus on enabling new agentic experiences aligns with the report's conclusion that agentic AI glasses will drive the next phase of growth."

Rokid's display-enabled glasses use a waveguide projection system to deliver information in the wearer's field of view, minimizing distractions caused by checking a smartphone. Capable of real-time translation, navigation, teleprompting, and other features, Rokid smart glasses simplify tasks in both professional and personal settings. They also stand out by including OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, and Qwen on a single device. Combining their intelligence with its embedded first-person camera, Rokid smart glasses can provide information on what the wearer is seeing and even help people with visual impairments stay aware of their environments and help them reclaim their autonomy.

Rokid smart glasses have also overcome the long-standing challenge of uncomfortable and unappealing frame designs. The Rokid Glasses weigh just 49 grams and are just as easy to wear as regular glasses. They also support a wide range of prescription lenses via a snap-on lens system.

The combination of hardware and software features has contributed to Rokid's global success. Beyond North America and China, Rokid has recently landed in key European markets, including Germany and France, by partnering with local retailers and launching its dedicated websites. To date, Rokid's developer community has grown to 35,000 global members. To help them easily create new smart glasses, Rokid recently announced the global availability of its AIUI Studio, a browser-based development platform, at IFA Berlin 2026.

Learn more at global.rokid.com