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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kolaka Nickel constructs 20 MW hybrid solar project in Indonesia

September 29, 2026 | 16:12
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Industrial operator PT Kolaka Nickel Indonesia began development of a 20 MW hybrid solar photovoltaic and battery storage project in Southeast Sulawesi to supply renewable energy to processing facilities.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia has moved a step closer to greening its nickel industry with the development of a landmark hybrid solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) project by PT. Kolaka Nickel Indonesia. Located in Oko Oko, Pomalaa, in the Kolaka Regency of Southeast Sulawesi, the facility pairs a 20 MWp solar array with a 20 MW / 30 MWh energy storage system, signaling a major corporate investment in clean, self-generated power to support industrial operations.

Funding for the project was secured in January 2026 through non-recourse financing provided by three banks— Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Indonesia) Limited (ICBC Indonesia), Standard Chartered Bank Indonesia, and China CITIC Bank International Limited (CNCBI). The EPC contractor is The 11th Design & Research Institute of Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (EDRI), which will oversee the design, procurement and construction of the solar-plus-storage facility.

At the core of the plant's generation capability are high-efficiency photovoltaic modules supplied by leading manufacturer ZNSHINE SOLAR. Selected for their durability and performance, the modules are engineered to withstand Indonesia's challenging tropical conditions and ensure the long-term reliability of the system.

Once operational, with commissioning scheduled for March 2027, the facility will deliver tangible decarbonization benefits for local nickel‑sector operations. As Indonesia continues to expand its renewable‑energy infrastructure to advance industrial decarbonization, the Kolaka solar‑plus‑storage project serves as compelling proof of how strategic collaboration among the developer, EPC contractor and international lenders can advance both environmental stewardship and industrial competitiveness. Its development marks a critical milestone on the country's path toward greater sustainability and energy self‑sufficiency.

By PR Newswire

ZNSHINE SOLAR

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Kolaka Nickel 20 MW hybrid solar Indonesia

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