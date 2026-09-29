Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

September 29, 2026 | 15:56
(0) user say
Biopharmaceutical firm Ascletis achieved a 48.9 per cent placebo-adjusted reduction in psoriasis severity scores during a 28-day clinical trial of its oral inhibitor ASC50 in the United States.

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces positive results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 28-day proof-of-concept clinical trial with ASC50 in mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis patients in the U.S. The objectives of the Phase I study were to evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of once-daily 200 mg of ASC50 after 28-day treatment in mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis patients (NCT07024602).

Key Findings

  • Achieved a placebo-adjusted reduction of 48.9% in psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) score in mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis patients after once-daily 200 mg 28-day treatment.
  • Steady-state elimination half-life after 28-day treatment in patients was 6.5 days, supporting potential once-weekly oral dosing.
  • The placebo-adjusted reduction in PASI score increased to 60.7% and 65.9% 6 days and 15 days, respectively, after the last dose (28th dose). These data support potential once-weekly oral dosing.
  • 200 mg once-daily dosing demonstrated comparable reduction in PASI score to published secukinumab data (not head-to-head study). Secukinumab is the marketed interleukin-17A (IL-17A) antibody drug.
  • Strong target engagement after 28-day dosing, indicated by elevated plasma IL-17A levels.
  • Once-daily 200 mg 28-day treatment was safe and well tolerated. All adverse events (AEs) were mild (Grade 1) and transient. No serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported. There was no discontinuation in the study. No alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) elevations were observed. No hepatic safety signal was detected.

"Strong efficacy and encouraging safety and pharmacokinetic data from this proof-of-concept clinical trial support ASC50's potential to be a first-in-class and best-in-class oral small molecule IL-17A inhibitor, offering patients a needle-free administration option to injectable antibody therapies. ASC50's novel scaffold exhibited a steady-state elimination half-life of 6.5 days in patients, supporting the potential for once-weekly oral dosing," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "ASC50 has the potential to be a differentiated oral alternative compared to injectable antibody therapies and will benefit patients with once-weekly oral dosing."

ASC50 is an in-house discovered and developed oral small molecule inhibitor targeting IL-17A, an important biologically and commercially validated target for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis. ASC50 is a new chemical entity (NCE) with a novel scaffold.

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

By PR Newswire

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ascletis ASC50 Biopharmaceutical firm Ascletis IL17A inhibitor ASC50

Related Contents

Ascletis' ASC37 shows 88% greater weight loss than tirzepatide

Ascletis' ASC37 shows 88% greater weight loss than tirzepatide

Ascletis files two FDA INDs for once-monthly obesity drugs targeting amylin, GLP-1R, and GIPR

Ascletis files two FDA INDs for once-monthly obesity drugs targeting amylin, GLP-1R, and GIPR

Ascletis presents obesity portfolio data including ASC30 clinical results at ADA 2026

Ascletis presents obesity portfolio data including ASC30 clinical results at ADA 2026

Ascletis advances combination obesity therapy to clinical development

Ascletis advances combination obesity therapy to clinical development

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Begins Phase Two Diabetes Drug Trial

Ascletis Begins Phase Two Diabetes Drug Trial

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Rokid secures 41 per cent global augmented reality market share

Rokid secures 41 per cent global augmented reality market share

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Rokid secures 41 per cent global augmented reality market share

Rokid secures 41 per cent global augmented reality market share

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

Ascletis drug cuts psoriasis severity by 48.9 per cent

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

TrendAI integrates threat intelligence with NVIDIA agent safety platform

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020