Elemental Water Makers installs solar desalination systems across Tongan islands

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two remote communities in Tonga's Vava'u island group have gained a reliable source of safe drinking water following the installation of Elemental Water Makers solar-powered desalination systems on Hunga and Matamaka.

Delivered by Australian water-solutions company Bluemont Pty Ltd in partnership with Dutch technology provider Elemental Water Makers, the project converts seawater into fresh water using reverse osmosis powered entirely by the sun. Each unit can produce up to 4,300 litres of WHO-standard drinking water a day, giving the two communities a combined capacity of up to 8,600 litres.

For residents traditionally depending on rainwater harvesting, the installations provide vital protection against drought and unpredictable rainfall. When tanks run dry, remote island communities can face water rationing or the high cost and logistical difficulty of bringing bottled water in by boat. Local production helps keep money within the communities while supporting better health, sanitation, education and everyday wellbeing.

"It was life changing for me as well as the villagers who now have a reliable source of clean drinking water for the first time ever. With the declaration of the 'Super El Nino' this work could not be more important," Paul Hart, Director of Bluemont Pty. Ltd.

Emphasizing local ownership, the project trained ten community members per island—with at least five participants from each community being women—alongside a Tonga Water Board representative to operate and maintain the systems. Designed for 15 years of service, these low-maintenance, solar-powered installations strengthen climate resilience in isolated communities without fossil fuels.

Bluemont led the planning, transport, installation and commissioning effort, working with Elemental Water Makers, Pacific Technologies New Zealand, Tonga Water Board Poate Vai 'O Tonga and the people of Hunga and Matamaka. The project also received grant support through Powering Renewable Energy Opportunities (PREO).

Bluemont is now discussing a proposal with the Tongan Government that could seek Asian Development Bank support for solar desalination across a further 23 remote communities. While that expansion is not yet confirmed, Hunga and Matamaka already offer a model for locally operated, inclusive and sustainable water security across the Pacific.

For more on solar water desalination, visit: