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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam channels $714 million into overseas projects

May 20, 2026 | 17:35
(0) user say
Vietnam’s outward investment capital reached nearly $714 million in the first four months of 2026, double the same period last year.
Vietnam channels $714 million into overseas projects
T&T Group's Savan 1 Wind Power Plant in Laos. Photo: T&T Group

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, in the first four months of 2026, Vietnamese investors have made 74 new overseas ventures while adjusting investment capital for four initiatives. The total outbound investment reached $713.8 million.

Between January and April, Vietnamese investors poured capital into 16 sectors abroad. Among them, investments were mainly concentrated in the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning with a total registered capital of over $163.7 million, accounting for 22.9 per cent of the total outbound investment.

The construction placed second with over $153 million, representing 21.4 per cent of the total. The transportation and warehousing sector came in third with $149.1 million, making up for 20.9 per cent.

In the first four months, 32 countries and territories received investments from Vietnam. Laos retained the top spot, luring $198 million, or 27.7 per cent of the total. Kyrgyzstan ranked second with $149.9 million, or 21 per cent. The UK trailed closely behind with $82.7 million, or 11.6 per cent.

As of the end of April 2026, Vietnam had 2,065 valid overseas investment ventures with a total investment capital of over $24.6 billion. The majority of them, 28.8 per cent, operated in the mining industry and 14 per cent in the agro-forestry-fishery sector. Laos was the largest recipient of Vietnamese investment with 26.8 per cent. It was followed by Cambodia and Venezuela with 12 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in Vietnam totalled $18.24 billion in the first four months of 2026, soaring 32 per cent on-year. Among them, 1,249 new projects were licensed with a combined registered capital of $12.15 billion, up 3.7 per cent in volume and a 2.2-fold increase in value. Among 53 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, Singapore took the lead with $6.05 billion, accounting for 49.8 per cent of the total.

Realised FDI was estimated at $7.4 billion in the period, an increase of 9.8 per cent on-year and a five-year-high.

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam's outward investment surged in 2025, driven by a sharp rise in newly licensed projects and expanded capital commitments overseas.
FTSE upgrade signals new era for Vietnam's equity market FTSE upgrade signals new era for Vietnam's equity market

Vietnam's stock market is approaching a pivotal shift from a retail-driven arena to a more institutionalised landscape, industry leaders said during a recent Bloomberg-hosted webinar.
Outbound investments accelerate in Q1 Outbound investments accelerate in Q1

Vietnam’s outbound investments continued to gain momentum in the first quarter of 2026, totalling $620 million.

By Thanh Van

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outbound investment overseas Kyrgyzstan laos abroad outward

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