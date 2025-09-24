Ba Ria-Vung Tau pushes high-quality OCOP items to boost growth

Following the merger with Ho Chi Minh City on July 1, Ba Ria-Vung Tau is focusing on developing One Commune, One Product (OCOP) agricultural products that meet national 5-star standards. The initiative aims to strengthen local economies and contribute to the southern region’s socioeconomic development.

As of the end of May, the province had 234 OCOP-recognised items, including 131 rated 3-stars and 103 rated 4-stars. These span categories such as food, beverages, herbal products, handicrafts, and rural tourism services. Food products constitute the largest share, reflecting local customs, lifestyles, and cultural heritage.

Relevant agencies, working closely with local authorities, are guiding producers to enhance OCOP items, prioritising upgrades to at least 3-star level by improving quality, quantity, packaging, and traceability. They are also supporting branding, labelling, and participation in domestic and international trade promotion initiatives.

The agricultural sector has proposed coordinated policies combining agricultural and industrial development with digital transformation and trade promotion. OCOP items are increasingly linked to supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce platforms such as Postmart, Voso, Shopee, and Tiki, while also exploring export opportunities.

Authorities regularly organise workshops and supply-demand fairs to help small producers access broader markets. In 2024, the province conducted five rounds of OCOP evaluation and classification, supporting 15 projects to improve their star ratings. These efforts contribute to the creation of agricultural value chains aligned with VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, moving towards organic certification.

For the 2025–2030 period, developing OCOP items alongside tourism is a top priority. Local specialities such as anchovy fish sauce, soursop tea, and natural honey are featured at resorts and agro-tourism sites in Xuyen Moc, Long Dien, and Con Dao.

Digital technology is also being harnessed, including QR codes for traceability, dedicated fan pages and websites for each product, and regular updates on e-commerce platforms to reach younger consumers and international markets.

Beyond agricultural development, OCOP serves as a tool for preserving cultural identity, enhancing farmers’ skills, and modernising the rural economy in line with tourism development. The province aims to develop around 30 new OCOP items by the end of 2025 while maintaining at least 130 items at 3-stars or higher, including several achieving national 5-star status.

In addition, Ba Ria-Vung Tau is focusing on the sustainable development of durian exports. Measures include controlling cultivation areas, improving quality, and expanding markets to ensure long-term, sustainable production for export.

