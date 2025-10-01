MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

At the 10th National Farmers’ Forum held in Hanoi on October 1, the two agencies outlined plans to advance the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) initiative and promote regional specialities through stronger market linkages, brand building, and trade promotion initiatives.

The forum was organised in line with the prime minister’s call at last year’s national dialogue with farmers for stronger support to farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises. It also served as preparation for the 2025 dialogue between the Prime Minister and the farming community.

At the event, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Luong Quoc Doan stressed the need to utilise agricultural value chains, protect and develop regional specialities, and accelerate the digitalisation of agricultural trade.

"These dialogues are designed to be open and practical, where farmers’ concerns are directly addressed, and new policies are promptly announced to support them in the context of ongoing reforms," said Doan.

Minister Dien described the forum as a platform linking farmers with policymakers, businesses, scientists, and banks.

"The focus is on building modern logistics, expanding distribution channels, particularly e-commerce and cross-border e-commerce, while positioning Vietnamese agricultural brands to meet the standards of demanding markets such as the United States, EU, and Japan. At the same time, we must tap into high-potential regions including Halal markets, the Middle East, and Africa," he said.

Farmers and cooperatives raised pressing issues on agricultural consumption and exports, particularly through digital platforms. In response, Le Hoang Oanh, director of the MoIT’s E-commerce and Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, revealed that the ministry is drafting a new e-commerce law with specific provisions for livestream sales, providing a clearer framework for farmers.

"To bring agricultural products online, the MoIT has rolled out the National E-commerce Development Strategy for 2026-2030, tasking local departments and associations with building tailored projects. While the state does not intervene in pricing or logistics, major platforms such as Shopee, TikTok, Lazada, and Amazon have pledged to provide training, promotions, and international market access for farmers," she noted.

Trade promotion remains central to the MoIT’s approach. According to Vu Ba Phu, head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, agriculture continues to be prioritised, with 20-25 per cent of the annual national trade promotion budget allocated to the sector.

In 2024 alone, 26 agricultural projects worth $1.04 million were implemented, accounting for nearly 22 per cent of the national programme. For 2025, 38 projects worth nearly $1.37 million have already been approved.

Phu emphasised the need for cooperatives and OCOP producers to meet green and sustainable standards.

"Export competitiveness depends not just on output but also on branding, packaging, and trademark protection. These elements are crucial to safeguard products in the case of of trade disputes," he said.

Beyond export targets, the forum underscored the importance of reshaping agricultural production and trade to meet domestic consumer expectations. As Vietnam’s middle class grows, demand for high-quality, sustainable agricultural products is increasing. Strengthening linkages between farmers, enterprises, and digital platforms is expected to create resilience in both domestic and international markets.

The government has set ambitious goals, with agricultural exports projected to reach $70 billion in 2025 and $100 billion by 2030. Achieving these targets requires more than output growth, it demands sustainable farming practices, value-added processing, and stronger integration into global supply chains.

Through policies on market transparency, investment in logistics, and support for digital transformation, Vietnam aims to boost agricultural exports while strengthening the global presence of its farm products.