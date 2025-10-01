Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

October 01, 2025 | 18:42
(0) user say
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), together with the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, is ramping up efforts to strengthen branding and market access for local specialities to boost their competitiveness at home and abroad.

At the 10th National Farmers’ Forum held in Hanoi on October 1, the two agencies outlined plans to advance the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) initiative and promote regional specialities through stronger market linkages, brand building, and trade promotion initiatives.

MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

The forum was organised in line with the prime minister’s call at last year’s national dialogue with farmers for stronger support to farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises. It also served as preparation for the 2025 dialogue between the Prime Minister and the farming community.

At the event, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Luong Quoc Doan stressed the need to utilise agricultural value chains, protect and develop regional specialities, and accelerate the digitalisation of agricultural trade.

"These dialogues are designed to be open and practical, where farmers’ concerns are directly addressed, and new policies are promptly announced to support them in the context of ongoing reforms," said Doan.

Minister Dien described the forum as a platform linking farmers with policymakers, businesses, scientists, and banks.

"The focus is on building modern logistics, expanding distribution channels, particularly e-commerce and cross-border e-commerce, while positioning Vietnamese agricultural brands to meet the standards of demanding markets such as the United States, EU, and Japan. At the same time, we must tap into high-potential regions including Halal markets, the Middle East, and Africa," he said.

Farmers and cooperatives raised pressing issues on agricultural consumption and exports, particularly through digital platforms. In response, Le Hoang Oanh, director of the MoIT’s E-commerce and Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, revealed that the ministry is drafting a new e-commerce law with specific provisions for livestream sales, providing a clearer framework for farmers.

"To bring agricultural products online, the MoIT has rolled out the National E-commerce Development Strategy for 2026-2030, tasking local departments and associations with building tailored projects. While the state does not intervene in pricing or logistics, major platforms such as Shopee, TikTok, Lazada, and Amazon have pledged to provide training, promotions, and international market access for farmers," she noted.

MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

Trade promotion remains central to the MoIT’s approach. According to Vu Ba Phu, head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, agriculture continues to be prioritised, with 20-25 per cent of the annual national trade promotion budget allocated to the sector.

In 2024 alone, 26 agricultural projects worth $1.04 million were implemented, accounting for nearly 22 per cent of the national programme. For 2025, 38 projects worth nearly $1.37 million have already been approved.

Phu emphasised the need for cooperatives and OCOP producers to meet green and sustainable standards.

"Export competitiveness depends not just on output but also on branding, packaging, and trademark protection. These elements are crucial to safeguard products in the case of of trade disputes," he said.

Beyond export targets, the forum underscored the importance of reshaping agricultural production and trade to meet domestic consumer expectations. As Vietnam’s middle class grows, demand for high-quality, sustainable agricultural products is increasing. Strengthening linkages between farmers, enterprises, and digital platforms is expected to create resilience in both domestic and international markets.

The government has set ambitious goals, with agricultural exports projected to reach $70 billion in 2025 and $100 billion by 2030. Achieving these targets requires more than output growth, it demands sustainable farming practices, value-added processing, and stronger integration into global supply chains.

Through policies on market transparency, investment in logistics, and support for digital transformation, Vietnam aims to boost agricultural exports while strengthening the global presence of its farm products.

OCOP event held in Hanoi to welcome 2024 OCOP event held in Hanoi to welcome 2024
Hanoi targets stronger branding for OCOP range Hanoi targets stronger branding for OCOP range
The OCOP Agricultural Products Festival returns to Hanoi The OCOP Agricultural Products Festival returns to Hanoi
Ba Ria-Vung Tau pushes high-quality OCOP items to boost growth Ba Ria-Vung Tau pushes high-quality OCOP items to boost growth
Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam Cross-border e-commerce opens new doors for Vietnam
Ministry of Industry and Trade drafts circular for energy labelling Ministry of Industry and Trade drafts circular for energy labelling

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Industry and Trade Vietnam Farmers’ Union OCOP products

Related Contents

Vietnam AutoExpo 2025 unlocks full-spectrum trade opportunities

Vietnam AutoExpo 2025 unlocks full-spectrum trade opportunities

Real estate sees growth opportunities thanks to thriving retail sector

Real estate sees growth opportunities thanks to thriving retail sector

Online shopping discharges thousands of tonnes of plastic waste each year

Online shopping discharges thousands of tonnes of plastic waste each year

Vietnam reinforces free trade deal advantages

Vietnam reinforces free trade deal advantages

High goals set for import-export

High goals set for import-export

Importance stressed over power system

Importance stressed over power system

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

Building a circular economy criteria framework for low-emission zones in Vietnam

Building a circular economy criteria framework for low-emission zones in Vietnam

'Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water' initiative celebrates decade of impact and evolvement

'Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water' initiative celebrates decade of impact and evolvement

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020