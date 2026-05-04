Arrow Electronics integrates Chip One Stop e-commerce in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 May 2026 - Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), a global technology solutions provider, today announced the integration of Chip One Stop's e‑commerce capabilities into arrow.com, strengthening its omnichannel customer engagement in Japan. By bringing together Arrow's global resources, supplier network, and digital tools with Chip One Stop's trusted local expertise, the integration delivers a more seamless and consistent customer experience while laying a strong foundation for long‑term growth.

Through the integration on arrow.com, customers in Japan gain access to a single, scalable destination that continues to offer Japanese‑language support and local services, while expanding their access to Arrow's broader ecosystem. Arrow's Yokohama warehouse will continue to operate as an important logistics facility in Japan, supporting stable and efficient fulfilment. Eligible orders can typically be delivered within 24 hours in Japan and in many South Asian markets, with delivery timelines in other Asia‑Pacific countries varying by destination.Electronic components and technology solutions are foundational to Japan's manufacturing, innovation, and technology ecosystems. On arrow.com, customers can access an integrated interface that supports discovery, evaluation, transaction, and related services.Arrow's omnichannel engagement approach enables customers to seamlessly manage design, engineering, supply chain services, and fulfillment—helping speed time‑to‑market. Customers benefit from access to engineering expertise, reference designs, bill of materials (BOM) optimization, lifecycle management, and integration support to move from concept to production more efficiently. At the same time, real‑time pricing, inventory visibility, cost‑optimization tools, and advanced analytics enable smarter supply‑chain decisions, risk mitigation, and compliance for critical applications. A more agile digital foundation also supports faster response to urgent needs and evolving market conditions."This transition builds on the trusted relationships our customers value in Japan while expanding how we support them," said Aiden Mitchell, Arrow's chief growth officer, global semiconductor. "By combining strong local execution with Arrow's global platform, we are well positioned as a trusted solution provider—supporting customers and suppliers from product inception through supply chain and go‑to‑market execution."As part of the integration, chip1stop.com has been retired, with e‑commerce operations now available on arrow.com as of May 4, 2026. Chip One Stop's operations and services will be integrated into Arrow, with existing services continuing without interruption.For more information, visit www.arrow.com.

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