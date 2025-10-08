MyStorage secures investment from EMIA

This landmark deal, announced on October 7, signals strong international confidence in Vietnam’s domestic market and will accelerate MyStorage’s mission to transform urban living and business operations for a modernising Vietnam.

Founded in 2019, MyStorage has rapidly established itself as the industry benchmark, expanding to four facilities across Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai and gaining nationwide recognition following its feature on Shark Tank Vietnam in 2021. The company offers over 4,600 cubic metres of secure storage capacity and nearly 300 climate-controlled units, protecting everything from sensitive electronics to valuable personal collections. It serves thousands of diverse customers, from urban families seeking to declutter and maximise their living space to agile small businesses and multinational companies managing inventory and archiving critical documents.

This strategic investment comes at a pivotal time as Vietnam’s self-storage market is set to more than double from $0.11 billion in 2025 to $0.24 billion by 2030, driven by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2 per cent. Growth is being fuelled by rapid urbanisation, with high-density living in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi making self-storage an essential service for households seeking space solutions.

With EMIA’s backing, MyStorage will accelerate growth through the expansion of facilities across Ho Chi Minh City, with plans to scale nationwide and internationally. The investment will also fund digital platform upgrades to enhance the customer experience, while reinforcing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments through sustainable initiatives.

“MyStorage marks ASEAN Frontier Markets Fund (AFMF)’s first investment in Vietnam and represents all the values that we seek to support – a critical service which capitalises on the opportunities, both within the B2C and B2B sectors, driven by the country’s growing economic base while remaining committed to providing environmentally sustainable solutions,” said Joshua Morris, CEO of EMIA. “We are proud to partner with Aric and his strong local team as they embark on the next stage of their growth story.”

“This investment is about giving our customers more – more locations, more capacity, and more convenience,” said Aric Austin, founder and CEO of MyStorage. “Beyond capital, EMIA brings deep regional knowledge and a strong ESG focus, which aligns with our own practices like repurposing containers and piloting recycling initiatives. Together, we’re building not just a larger business, but a more responsible and future-ready storage brand for Vietnam,” he added.

Vietnam’s e-commerce boom and shifting urban lifestyles are fuelling demand for flexible storage that traditional warehouses can’t provide. Serving a diverse customer base – from multinational corporations and small online sellers managing inventory and documents to families navigating moves or renovations – MyStorage has become a trusted partner that evolves with its customers’ needs. By pairing international service standards with local insight, the company has redefined what storage means in Vietnam. Innovations like its AI-powered Size Estimator and recognition from the Self Storage Association Asia underscore its role as the country’s leading, customer-first storage provider.

By combining international investment with a deep, nuanced understanding of local market trends, MyStorage is setting a new standard for the self-storage industry in Vietnam. The company stands as both a trusted brand for international investors and a vital, indispensable service designed for the modern, fast-paced lives of the Vietnamese people.

