Phu Tho steps up investment promotion, targets high-tech, green industries

August 15, 2025 | 14:43
(0) user say
The province will prioritise attracting high-tech, green technology, semiconductor, and clean energy projects that are environmentally friendly and deeply integrated into global value chains.
Phu Tho steps up investment promotion, targets high-tech, green industries
Motorbike production line of Honda Vietnam, a factory based in Phu Tho province of Japan's Honda. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho – The northern province of Phu Tho is stepping up investment promotion by adopting more proactive and innovative approaches, with a particular focus on on-site promotion to attract potential partners both at home and abroad.

According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Hieu, from now until the end of the year, Phu Tho will intensify communications on investment promotion; produce a documentary in five languages; hold business dialogues and investment promotion events; and send working delegations to Australia, New Zealand, and other markets to promote investment, trade, and tourism. The province will prioritise attracting high-tech, green technology, semiconductor, and clean energy projects that are environmentally friendly and deeply integrated into global value chains.

At the same time, the province will boost on-site investment promotion, assisting enterprises from business registration, licensing, and site clearance to resolving obstacles during project implementation. Support will be prioritised for investors in tourism and services in order to make Phu Tho a leading destination for travel and leisure.

Efforts will also focus on mobilising resources to develop infrastructure, particularly in industrial parks and clusters; upgrading transport links to expressways and national highways; developing logistics services and inland container depots (ICDs); improving the quality of investment promotion personnel; and stepping up IT application and digital transformation in investment management and support. The province will strengthen economic, cultural, and political diplomacy; expand international cooperation; promote its image and potential; and continue implementing comprehensive measures to improve the rankings of key indexes such as the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), and the Provincial Innovation Index (PII).

Director of the provincial Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support Centre Bui Hong Do said that next year, Phu Tho plans to organise seven overseas investment promotion missions focusing on studying potential, markets, trends, and partners; promoting the province’s investment environment, mechanisms, policies, and opportunities; and organising investor networking activities. The province aims to attract infrastructure development projects for industrial parks and clusters, including Tam Nong, Ha Hoa, Phu Ninh, Trung Ha II, Lap Thach I, Lap Thach II, and Tam Duong II (Zone B).

According to the provincial People’s Committee, Phu Tho has already sent six investment promotion delegations to key markets such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, South Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan (China), Sweden, Spain, and China, while enhancing cooperation and support activities both domestically and internationally.

Thanks to proactive innovation in promotion methods and enterprise support, Phu Tho has recorded strong growth in foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing to socio-economic development. In the first seven months of 2025, the province attracted 651.7 million USD in foreign direct investment, including 35 newly licensed projects worth 119 million USD and 45 existing projects with an additional capital of 533 million USD. Many large-scale projects have already broken ground, including social housing development, urban projects, and tourism initiatives such as the Cuoi Ha cable car system and Serena Resort.

In addition, 2,701 new enterprises were established with a combined registered capital of over 25.5 trillion VND (970.87 million USD), while 964 businesses resumed operations. These figures reflect positive signals that local firms have overcome difficulties and are actively seeking new customers and markets.

By VNA

Tag:
Phu Tho High-tech green industries

