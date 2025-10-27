VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN

On October 26, the company was honoured as a Top Reputable Brand in ASEAN 2025 at the Vietnam–Malaysia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum, held during ABIS.

Adding to the achievement, general director Lee Ilha was named Outstanding ASEAN Entrepreneur 2025, affirming VIKO BIOFUEL’s effective integration strategy as a foreign-invested enterprise harnessing local resources to create global value.

At a time when demand for sustainable energy is growing worldwide, Vietnam is leveraging its strength in cashew cultivation to advance green fuel solutions. Among the pioneers is VIKO BIOFUEL, which transforms agricultural by-products into valuable resources.

The company utilises Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) technology – converting waste into a renewable source of energy and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable global supply chain.

CNSL, the company’s core product, offers an innovative way to utilise by-products while serving as a versatile, high-value bio-based material used in friction materials, anti-corrosion coatings, industrial adhesives, and biofuel additives. With strategic investment in technology and rigorous quality control, VIKO BIOFUEL has earned the confidence of demanding markets across ASEAN and beyond.

By harnessing Vietnam’s abundant cashew resources and pursuing a clear strategy of sustainable innovation, the company has steadily built a strong brand identity.

As a foreign-invested enterprise, VIKO BIOFUEL combines international management expertise with deep local understanding. Its modern production lines ensure CNSL products consistently meet and surpass international standards.

Being named a 'Top Reputable Brand' highlights VIKO BIOFUEL’s sustained excellence and strengthens its profile as a significant force in the region’s green fuel sector.

Lee Ilha, general director, VIKO BIOFUEL, receiving the Outstanding ASEAN Entrepreneur 2025 award

Lee Ilha’s recognition as Outstanding ASEAN Entrepreneur highlights her role in shaping VIKO BIOFUEL’s growth and international positioning. Under her leadership, the company has established itself as a key contributor to the global green supply chain.

Her approach prioritises innovation and research and development to expand the potential applications of CNSL, while maintaining a clear focus on environmental and social responsibility. By investing in talent development and building long-term partnerships, VIKO BIOFUEL has achieved consistent growth and reinforced its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The dual honours at the Vietnam–Malaysia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum underscore both the company’s progress and the broader recognition of Vietnam’s biofuel potential on the regional stage.

VIKO BIOFUEL factory in Dong Nai

The company’s focus on CNSL, considered a genuine “waste-to-resource” innovation, illustrates its alignment with circular economy principles and the global green growth agenda.

VIKO BIOFUEL plans to expand production capacity, diversify CNSL-based applications, and strengthen international cooperation to enhance the global presence of Vietnam’s green products.

The recent recognition provides a strong foundation for the company to reinforce its position as a major supplier in ASEAN and a reliable partner in advancing a more sustainable global supply chain.

