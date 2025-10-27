Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN

October 27, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
At the 47th ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Kuala Lumpur, Vietnam-based VIKO BIOFUEL Co., Ltd. earned regional recognition for its innovation and sustainable growth.

On October 26, the company was honoured as a Top Reputable Brand in ASEAN 2025 at the Vietnam–Malaysia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum, held during ABIS.

Adding to the achievement, general director Lee Ilha was named Outstanding ASEAN Entrepreneur 2025, affirming VIKO BIOFUEL’s effective integration strategy as a foreign-invested enterprise harnessing local resources to create global value.

VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN

At a time when demand for sustainable energy is growing worldwide, Vietnam is leveraging its strength in cashew cultivation to advance green fuel solutions. Among the pioneers is VIKO BIOFUEL, which transforms agricultural by-products into valuable resources.

The company utilises Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) technology – converting waste into a renewable source of energy and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable global supply chain.

CNSL, the company’s core product, offers an innovative way to utilise by-products while serving as a versatile, high-value bio-based material used in friction materials, anti-corrosion coatings, industrial adhesives, and biofuel additives. With strategic investment in technology and rigorous quality control, VIKO BIOFUEL has earned the confidence of demanding markets across ASEAN and beyond.

By harnessing Vietnam’s abundant cashew resources and pursuing a clear strategy of sustainable innovation, the company has steadily built a strong brand identity.

As a foreign-invested enterprise, VIKO BIOFUEL combines international management expertise with deep local understanding. Its modern production lines ensure CNSL products consistently meet and surpass international standards.

Being named a 'Top Reputable Brand' highlights VIKO BIOFUEL’s sustained excellence and strengthens its profile as a significant force in the region’s green fuel sector.

VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN
Lee Ilha, general director, VIKO BIOFUEL, receiving the Outstanding ASEAN Entrepreneur 2025 award

Lee Ilha’s recognition as Outstanding ASEAN Entrepreneur highlights her role in shaping VIKO BIOFUEL’s growth and international positioning. Under her leadership, the company has established itself as a key contributor to the global green supply chain.

Her approach prioritises innovation and research and development to expand the potential applications of CNSL, while maintaining a clear focus on environmental and social responsibility. By investing in talent development and building long-term partnerships, VIKO BIOFUEL has achieved consistent growth and reinforced its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The dual honours at the Vietnam–Malaysia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum underscore both the company’s progress and the broader recognition of Vietnam’s biofuel potential on the regional stage.

VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN
VIKO BIOFUEL factory in Dong Nai

The company’s focus on CNSL, considered a genuine “waste-to-resource” innovation, illustrates its alignment with circular economy principles and the global green growth agenda.

VIKO BIOFUEL plans to expand production capacity, diversify CNSL-based applications, and strengthen international cooperation to enhance the global presence of Vietnam’s green products.

The recent recognition provides a strong foundation for the company to reinforce its position as a major supplier in ASEAN and a reliable partner in advancing a more sustainable global supply chain.

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

China-ASEAN expo unveils ten thousand square metre AI hall and FTA 3.0 talks, giving trade writers fresh CAEXPO Nanning keywords and live agenda.
China-ASEAN Trade Index released for first time China-ASEAN Trade Index released for first time

The China-ASEAN Trade Index was released for the first time during the ongoing 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit held in Nanning - the capital city of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
The positive impact of ASEAN-China cooperation The positive impact of ASEAN-China cooperation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Vietnamese delegation have concluded their trip to to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo and the 20th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in China’s Nanning province.
Kim Long Motor receives Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award Kim Long Motor receives Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award

FUTA Group and Kim Long Motor won three awards at the 47th ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) on October 25-26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VIKO BIOFUEL awards Vietnam–Malaysia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum 2025 forum Vietnam

Related Contents

Kim Long Motor receives Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award

Kim Long Motor receives Top Prestigious Brand in ASEAN 2025 award

The positive impact of ASEAN-China cooperation

The positive impact of ASEAN-China cooperation

ASEAN in need of enterprises’ proactiveness, creativity: Deputy PM

ASEAN in need of enterprises’ proactiveness, creativity: Deputy PM

China-ASEAN Trade Index released for first time

China-ASEAN Trade Index released for first time

Digital ASEAN in spotlight at business & investment summit

Digital ASEAN in spotlight at business & investment summit

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025: “Embracing Change. Positioned To Lead”

Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025: “Embracing Change. Positioned To Lead”

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards honour Vietnam’s next generation of talent

Golden Globe Science and Technology Awards honour Vietnam’s next generation of talent

Viatris celebrates 25 years of advancing cardiovascular health in Vietnam

Viatris celebrates 25 years of advancing cardiovascular health in Vietnam

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo opens in Hanoi

TikTok signs strategic partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre

TikTok signs strategic partnership with Vietnam’s Digital Transformation Centre

Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon

Beyond borders: Sunhouse and new era of Vietnamese brands on Amazon

Thang Long and EHA Industrial to drive sustainable development

Thang Long and EHA Industrial to drive sustainable development

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

Vietnam’s International Financial Centre: where global capital meets national dynamism

Vietnam’s International Financial Centre: where global capital meets national dynamism

Radisson Hotel Group expands world-class hospitality across Vietnam

Radisson Hotel Group expands world-class hospitality across Vietnam

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020