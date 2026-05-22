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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

InvestHK concludes Africa mission to strengthen Global South investment ties

May 22, 2026 | 11:10
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InvestHK Associate Director-General Loretta Lee concluded a strategic visit to South Africa and Rwanda on May 18, reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a gateway for businesses from the Global South seeking access to Asian markets.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2026 - Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) Ms Loretta Lee concluded a successful mission to South Africa and Rwanda today (May 18), reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the strategic launchpad for African and Global South enterprises seeking offshore business growth into the Chinese Mainland and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong Ms Loretta Lee concluded a successful mission to South Africa and Rwanda today (May 18), reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the strategic launchpad for African and Global South enterprises seeking offshore business growth into the Chinese Mainland and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Photo shows Ms Lee (fourth left) and the Minister Counsellor in charge of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, Ms Liu Yu (fourth right), with other guests at a luncheon event in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 11 (Johannesburg time).

Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong Ms Loretta Lee concluded a successful mission to South Africa and Rwanda today (May 18), reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the strategic launchpad for African and Global South enterprises seeking offshore business growth into the Chinese Mainland and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Photo shows Ms Lee (fourth left) and the Minister Counsellor in charge of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, Ms Liu Yu (fourth right), with other guests at a luncheon event in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 11 (Johannesburg time).

During her visit to Johannesburg (May 10 to13) (Johannesburg time), Ms Lee engaged with a diverse range of leading enterprises and industry bodies. Discussions focused on how Hong Kong's robust business environment can empower African enterprises to effectively manage and scale their expanding Asian operations.

Ms Lee also met with local chambers of commerce and government investment agencies to explore new avenues for collaboration. She highlighted that Africa is one of the InvestHK's key markets, as many African enterprises are now looking to diversify their funding sources and simplify cross-border transactions through Hong Kong's deep capital markets and unique connectivity with Chinese Mainland.

Ms Lee said, "Africa has emerged as a vital engine of growth within the Global South. Our journey of thousands of miles to Africa begins with a meaningful step. For African corporates looking for a trusted and strategic partner to expand into the Chinese Mainland and the Asia-Pacific region, the interest, relationships, and momentum are building up. Hong Kong has vast potential to play a unique role linking capital, talent, and innovation between Africa and our part of the world, while InvestHK will continue to be a driver of this interconnectivity, facilitating two-way investment through strategic market insights, extensive global access, targeted promotion, and policy facilitation. "

The Minister Counsellor in charge of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, Ms Liu Yu, said, "The synergy between South Africa and Hong Kong in the economic and trade fields is both complementary and strategically significant. Under the framework of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong's status as a global offshore Renminbi hub and an international asset management centre provides a professional one-stop platform for enterprises to go global. We encourage South African and Chinese Mainland enterprises in South Africa to leverage Hong Kong's unique professional advantages to optimise their supply chain layouts and achieve high-quality, mutually beneficial development."

The President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), Mtho Xulu, said, "We want to see the relationship beyond our borders, where we take companies from South Africa into Hong Kong, using the city as a platform to scale into the bigger markets. Whether it's for innovation, manufacturing, or industrialisation, we want to look at how we can collaborate further and bring the two places closer together. This ecosystem is exactly what our members need to unlock high-value opportunities on the Chinese Mainland and across Asia."

The visit culminated in Kigali, Rwanda, where Ms Lee represented InvestHK at the Africa CEO Forum, engaging in high-level discussions with C-suite executives from the continent's leading multinationals on May 14 and 15 (Kigali time).

Continuing the momentum of two-way economic ties, InvestHK will host an Africa Day Reception in Hong Kong on May 26, assembling local African business communities to explore new avenues for cross-border collaboration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By InvestHK

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TagTag:
InvestHK investment promotion Offshore Business

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