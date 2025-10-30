Opportunity for Aircraft Lessors: VNA Opens Tender for A320NEO Fleet

INVITATION FOR AIRCRAFT LEASE PROPOSAL

Package: Dry Lease of 20 Narrow-Body Aircraft ≤ 200 seats, with an option of up to 10 additional aircraft

To: Interested Offerors,

Vietnam Airlines JSC intends to lease twenty (20) A320NEO narrow-body aircraft ≤200 seats, with an option for up to ten (10) additional aircraft. The lease term is 144 months, with deliveries in 2027-2028 (expected to issue the Request for Proposal in the first week of November 2025).

If there would be of your interest, please do not hesitate to contact us at the following address:

Attention:

- Mdm. Huynh Thanh Lan, Deputy Director ; Email: lanhuynh@vietnamairlines.com

- Dam Quang Gioi, General Manager ; Email: gioidamquang@vietnamairlines. com

- Ms. Le Hoang Ly, Executive ; Email: lyle@vietnamairlines.com

Address: Fleet Development Team/ Investment & Procurement Department, Vietnam Airlines JSC., 200 Nguyen Son Street, Bo De Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam.