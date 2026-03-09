Corporate

OPPO to launch Find N6 foldable smartphone on 17 March

March 09, 2026 | 11:00
(0) user say
The Chinese manufacturer scheduled the global debut of its latest folding phone featuring engineering designed to minimize display crease visibility.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global launch of its latest foldable flagship, OPPO Find N6. Set to debut on March 17, 2026, in its new Binhai Bay Campus, China, Find N6 is designed to completely transform the foldable experience with its revolutionary Zero-Feel Crease1.

OPPO Find N6 Global Launch is set on March 17th

OPPO Find N6 Global Launch is set on March 17th

"The OPPO Find N series has always led the foldable market by being on the front end of innovative technologies," said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. "With Find N6, we have achieved a major breakthrough in hinge architecture and display materials. By introducing the industry's first Zero-Feel Crease, we are opening up new possibilities for what a foldable smartphone experience can be."

Since the first days of foldable technology, screen creases have always been a key user concern, taking something away from the natural appeal of foldable devices' fuller displays. The OPPO Find N Series has relentlessly pursued solutions. In 2021, the original Find N reshaped the foldable experience with its pioneering waterdrop Flexion Hinge, turning deep, noticeable creases into something subtle and shallow. Since then, each successive generation has refined this technology, leading the industry in both visual and tactile smoothness.

Find N6 marks a leap forward with its Zero-Feel Crease, allowing users to be fully immersed in an expansive, large-screen experience with seamless visuals and smooth touch response. And even better, it's built to stay that way, keeping flat and smooth even after years of use.

Building on its predecessor's ultra-slim legacy, Find N6 is among the thinnest book-style foldables on the market. It rivals conventional bar-style flagship smartphones in ergonomics, offering a comfortable, fatigue-free grip even during extended use. The refined, symmetrical Cosmos Ring houses the all-new 200MP Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Camera, delivering professional-grade imaging without the typical bulk of a massive camera protrusion.

Find N6 will be available in two stunning colorways: the deep, classic Stellar Titanium and the vibrant Blossom Orange. To achieve a perfectly uniform rose gold finish on the titanium alloy hinge casing, Find N6 in Blossom Orange features Gold Hinge Trim that utilizes a precise gilding technique incorporating genuine gold, adding a touch of timeless luxury to its durable titanium frame.

To further boost productivity, Find N6 supports OPPO AI Pen so users can take full advantage of the bigger screen. More than just a stylus, it is an AI-powered tool that turns Find N6 into a true mobile workstation, helping users accomplish more with integrated intelligent features.

Stay tuned to discover more about OPPO Find N6 at the upcoming global launch.
1 "Zero-Feel Crease" refers to a visual effect where the crease is typically not visible from most viewing angles and under normal use conditions. It does not mean the crease is physically absent. Visibility may vary depending on individual perception, lighting, and specific content displayed.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OPPO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Oppo Find N6

