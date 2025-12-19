Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

December 19, 2025 | 19:18
(0) user say
The partnership will use tablet technology to support equitable learning opportunities in underserved communities across two continents.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - Following the recent tablets donation in Thailand, OPPO has successfully fulfilled its pledge to donate 1,000 tablets to five countries across Asia and Africa through a collaborative initiative with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and children's programming education brand CODEMAO. Upholding its mission of "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World," OPPO leverages innovative technology to advance educational equity and digital inclusion.

Embracing Digital Learning in Thailand Pilot Schools

On December 15, OPPO donated 200 tablets to two Thailand pilot schools: Lampang Kanlayanee School and Rayongwittayakom School at the Thailand AI and Digital Innovation Practice Day. Patrick Zhang, Chief Operating Officer of OPPO Thailand, officially handed over the tablets, which will be utilized by teachers and students for in-depth programming practice.

The tablets will be loaded with programming courses from the 'Youth Coding Initiative,' a UNESCO and CODEMAO collaboration aimed at promoting the inclusive and safe use of technology and equitable education in Africa and Asia.

Advancing Digital Inclusion in Asia and Africa through Tablet Donations

The donation to Thailand marks the culmination of OPPO's commitment, announced in September 2024, to provide 1,000 tablets to schools in Thailand, Congo Brazzaville, Kenya, Namibia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

This collaboration with UNESCO prioritizes enhancing teaching capabilities in emerging technologies in countries like Congo Brazzaville, where OPPO tablets and integrated programming courses will serve as core resources for sustainable tech education. The initiative also aims to foster peer learning and host coding competitions to strengthen technical skills and inspire young tech talent across Africa. In Kenya, Namibia, and Côte d'Ivoire, where hardware shortages have hampered digital education, the collaboration would help establish new digital classrooms, significantly improving access to technology and ensuring fair opportunities for young people.

The collaboration with UNESCO reflects OPPO's commitment to youth empowerment and digital inclusion. OPPO has consistently aimed to making a positive impact on society and will continue to leverage empathetic technology to fulfill its long-term commitments to corporate social responsibility.

*UNESCO does not endorse any product, service, brand or company.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OPPO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Oppo UNESCO Digital education partnership Tablet technology support

Related Contents

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

Dong Ho folk painting added to UNESCO’s urgent safeguarding list

Dong Ho folk painting added to UNESCO’s urgent safeguarding list

UNESCO partners Walnut Coding to advance digital education globally

UNESCO partners Walnut Coding to advance digital education globally

OPPO launches Find X9 series worldwide

OPPO launches Find X9 series worldwide

OPPO hugs Google AI personalised or privacy price

OPPO hugs Google AI personalised or privacy price

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020