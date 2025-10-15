Corporate

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

October 15, 2025 | 16:26
(0) user say
AI writing and cross-device clipboard debut 6 November, offering mobile blogs ColorOS 16 keywords and beta signup.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - OPPO has revealed its first look at ColorOS 16, the latest version of its mobile operating system, launching with the upcoming Find X9 Series. The update sets a new standard across smoothness, intelligence and connectivity, delivering world-class responsiveness and game-changing cross-platform features for OPPO users worldwide.

Silky Smoothness Everywhere

Building upon the foundation of ColorOS 15's Parallel Animation, ColorOS 16 introduces Seamless Animation, allowing every interaction to feel instantaneous and perfectly connected across the entire operating system.

This next-level fluidity is noticeable across various user scenarios, such as quickly opening and closing apps from the Home Screen, App Drawer, or Global Search, as well as switching between apps with gestures or navigating through multiple widgets. Within OPPO's native apps, animations now start from the point of touch and return smoothly when dismissed. This creates a cohesive visual flow intended to make the entire system feel more intuitive.

Powering this next-generation smoothness are two core technologies: the All-New Luminous Rendering Engine and the All-New Trinity Engine.

The All-New Luminous Rendering Engine takes control of all visual components and renders them in parallel. This eliminates jarring between animations, ensuring the OS stays perfectly smooth—no matter how much is happening on your screen.

To address the needs of heavy-load scenarios like intensive gaming and heavy multitasking, the All-New Trinity Engine is introduced. It combines chip-level enhancements with smart resource allocation, ensuring sustained speed and power efficiency.

Beyond flagships, ColorOS 16 brings superior performance to entry-level devices through "Project Breeze," a dedicated optimisation initiative that ensures a consistently smooth and more responsive experience even on hardware with more modest specifications.

Refined Design Inspired by Nature

ColorOS 16 introduces a refreshed design inspired by the interplay of light and shadow in natural scenarios, creating a cleaner, more intuitive interface that feels fresh.

Users can personalise their phones by setting Motion Photos or videos as wallpapers, choosing from a wide range of fonts, or letting AI suggest text styles that match their wallpaper.

Beyond traditional Always-On Display (AOD) capabilities, ColorOS 16 introduces full-screen AOD, enabling users to view their lock screen wallpaper alongside key information. A single tap transitions the AOD smoothly into the full lock screen for ultimate cohesion.

With Flux Home Screen, users can now long-press any folder or app icon to resize it into various shapes, such as tall, wide, or large formats. As a folder is resized, the surrounding home screen layout dynamically adapts to the new shape, accompanied by fluid animations powered by the All-New Luminous Rendering Engine.

AI-Powered Editing to Enhance your Creativity

ColorOS 16 adds AI Portrait Glow to its suite of photo editing solutions. This improves portraits taken in poor lighting by optimising skin tones and balancing light with a single tap.

AI Portrait Glow joins OPPO's powerful suite of AI editing tools, including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover, giving users quick, one-tap ways to refine their photos.

The built-in video editor has been upgraded with Master Cut, offering trimming, speed controls, music integration, cropping, text, filters and manual adjustments for contrast, brightness and saturation.

Seamless Connectivity Across Ecosystems

OPPO continues to make it easier to use devices across ecosystems. Last year's Touch to Share introduced smooth transfers between OPPO ColorOS 15 devices and iOS devices, followed by O+ Connect for advanced Mac integration with Find N5.

With ColorOS 16, O+ Connect supports both Mac and Windows PCs. Users can manage phone files from their computer or remotely control their computer from their phone.

Screen Mirroring lets users cast up to five apps from their phone and control them using a mouse and keyboard, particularly useful for situations where handling the phone directly is inconvenient, such as during a meeting or a lecture.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OPPO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Oppo Find X9 Series OPPO ColorOS 16 Mobile operating system

