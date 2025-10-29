Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OPPO launches Find X9 series worldwide

October 29, 2025 | 11:08
(0) user say
Flagship line debuts with 200 MP Hasselblad telephoto and 7 000 mAh battery to challenge Samsung and Apple.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2025 – OPPO's global launch of the Find X9 Series reinforces its continued commitment to the high-end segment.

This move coincides with the brand's global user base exceeding 740 million, reflecting its success in engaging new generations through user-centric innovation.

"OPPO is advancing its brand and user experience with a clear focus on the new generation of global users," said Ling Liu, Overseas CMO of OPPO. "The new generation is defining the future of premium smartphones — they seek a complete experience that integrates imaging, AI, battery life, and connectivity. With Find X9 Series, OPPO aims to lead the new era of mobile imaging and set a new benchmark for camera flagships, marking a new chapter in our premium smartphone and innovation journey."

Fueling Premium Market Momentum through Product Innovation

OPPO's sustained momentum in the premium market is clearly reflected in recent data from Counterpoint Research, which shows the brand's average selling price (ASP) surged by 14% year-on-year in Q2 2025. This is the fastest growth rate among all leading smartphone brands.

OPPO sustains product innovation by deeply understanding the needs of a new generation of consumers worldwide. According to IDC, the rising demand from young users is reshaping the technical roadmap of the mid-to-high-end market. In response, OPPO has integrated cutting-edge imaging systems, AI-powered features, long-lasting battery performance, and seamless cross-device connectivity into its products. This addresses the specific needs that are defining the next generation of mobile experiences.

Equipped with these comprehensive capabilities, Find X9 Series empowers today's creators by turning the smartphone into a true content studio. Find X9 Pro's 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto camera delivers exceptional clarity in every scenario - from live concerts to night cityscapes, ensuring users never miss a moment.

ColorOS 16 further enhances the experience with intuitive AI features. AI Portrait Glow optimizes lighting conditions for professional-grade portrait results, while AI Mind Space helps users organize ideas and inspiration effortlessly. Meanwhile, advanced privacy protection ensures user data remains secure.

More than just a smartphone, Find X9 Series embodies OPPO's commitment to empowering creators, providing the advanced tools they need to create and express every moment in their own way.

Reimagining Retail Service for the New Generation

Going beyond its product innovation, OPPO has reimagined the retail experience. By embedding immersive display and customized service into its retail stores, offering new opportunities for users to connect directly with the brand. Online, OPPO is strengthening its global e-commerce presence across platforms favored by the new generation of shoppers, such as integrated TikTok storefronts and livestreaming, creating a seamless experience from discovery to purchase.

"Make Your Moment" with the New Generation

The brand slogan of "Make Your Moment" extends to OPPO's partnerships. As the Official Smartphone Product Partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO elevates the fan experience with its cutting-edge imaging technology.

As part of the second chapter of the Culture in a Shot initiative, OPPO partners with Discovery to launch the campaign Every Culture Finds Its Stage. The journey continues through Spain, Mexico, and Thailand, capturing cultural performances on stage through OPPO Find X9 series, and encouraging creators worldwide to share their cultural moments.

This spirit of co-creating with the new generation is further brought to life by OPPO Creation Ambassador, Ollie, who shares cutting-edge technologies, product experiences, and cultural stories with users through OPPO devices.

The OPPO Photography Awards 2025 invite creators around the world to capture and share the beauty of life through their lenses. The contest has already received over 15.4 million submissions from 78 countries, with the invitation still open until the November 20 deadline for creators worldwide to share their perspectives.

Guided by its user-centric strategy, OPPO will continue delivering high-quality products and services to global users, leveraging technological innovation and deep market insights to redefine the premium smartphone experience.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OPPO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Oppo Find X9 Series Premium Market Momentum

Related Contents

OPPO hugs Google AI personalised or privacy price

OPPO hugs Google AI personalised or privacy price

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

OPPO Marks SG60 with Creative Community Events

OPPO Marks SG60 with Creative Community Events

OPPO Unveils Reno14 AI Phone and Smart After-Sales Service System

OPPO Unveils Reno14 AI Phone and Smart After-Sales Service System

OPPO powers UEFA Champions League Final with tech-driven fan experiences

OPPO powers UEFA Champions League Final with tech-driven fan experiences

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Find X9 packs 200 MP Hasselblad and 7 000 mAh

Find X9 packs 200 MP Hasselblad and 7 000 mAh

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Cyberport VC Forum 2025 ignites startup cash rush

Find X9 packs 200 MP Hasselblad and 7 000 mAh

Find X9 packs 200 MP Hasselblad and 7 000 mAh

OPPO launches Find X9 series worldwide

OPPO launches Find X9 series worldwide

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020