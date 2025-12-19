Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

December 19, 2025 | 19:14
(0) user say
The winners of the global mobile photography competition are being showcased at a final exhibition in Cairo.

CAIRO, EGYPT - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - OPPO today concluded the OPPO Photography Awards 2025 with its Finale Event in Cairo, Egypt, marking the conclusion of this year's global exhibition series. As one of the world's most inclusive mobile photography awards, the 2025 edition attracted nearly 2 million entries from 87 countries and regions, reflecting the growing role of mobile imaging in everyday visual storytelling.

Throughout the year, award-winning works from the OPPO Photography Awards were presented to audiences in Singapore, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and Italy, before arriving in Egypt for the culminating exhibition. Together, the featured images highlight shared human experiences through cultural perspectives, emotional resonance, and moments drawn from everyday life—captured entirely through mobile photography.

"This is the third year OPPO has launched the Photography Awards and brought winning works to audiences around the world," said Ling Liu, Overseas CMO of OPPO. "We believe great stories deserve to be seen. By building a global platform for creators, we aim to empower everyday storytelling, support creative voices across cultures, and inspire more people to discover the extraordinary within ordinary moments. This belief is at the heart of Make Your Moment—encouraging everyone to use the camera in their pocket to capture life as it is and turn everyday experiences into stories worth sharing."

Exhibition Highlights: Everyday Stories on a Global Stage

Centered on the theme "Super Every Moment," the Egypt exhibition presented a curated selection of award-winning works recognized for their authenticity, cultural insight, and emotional depth. Captured on OPPO smartphones, the images demonstrate how mobile photography enables creators to respond intuitively to life as it unfolds—preserving subtle emotions, human connections, and meaningful details often found in everyday moments.

As the final stop of this year's global exhibition series, the Egypt showcase reaffirmed OPPO's long-term vision of building a global creative platform—one that allows mobile photography to cross borders and connect diverse cultures through a shared visual language.

Panel Discussion: Imaging as a Cultural Connector

Complementing the exhibition, a panel discussion brought together Ling Liu (OPPO), Tina Signesdottir Hult, Norwegian art photographer and Hasselblad Master, and Virginie Heloin, Vice President, Global Head of Brand Solutions at Warner Bros. Discovery, to explore the evolving role of mobile imaging in cultural storytelling.

The panelists shared a common view that mobile photography has become a powerful cultural connector—lowering creative barriers and enabling more people to capture authentic moments with immediacy and emotional clarity. As smartphones continue to narrow the gap with traditional professional cameras, mobile imaging is increasingly shaping how stories are created, shared, and experienced worldwide.

They also highlighted the importance of cross-industry collaboration in empowering creators. Through complementary perspectives from OPPO's imaging innovation, Hasselblad's professional visual aesthetics, and Discovery Channel's global storytelling, the discussion underscored a shared commitment to supporting creators and amplifying diverse voices on a global stage.

A Long-Term Commitment to Mobile Imaging and Creators

With the conclusion of the OPPO Photography Awards 2025 global exhibition series, OPPO continues to reinforce its belief that mobile photography is a universal language—one that enables self-expression, cultural exchange, and human connection. Through continued investment in imaging technology and creator platforms, OPPO remains committed to empowering storytellers worldwide and inspiring more people to capture their own "Super Moments."

For more information, please visit OPPO Photography Awards 2025.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OPPO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Oppo OPPO Photography Awards Photography Awards Exhibition Highlights

Related Contents

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO launches Find X9 series worldwide

OPPO launches Find X9 series worldwide

OPPO hugs Google AI personalised or privacy price

OPPO hugs Google AI personalised or privacy price

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

OPPO ColorOS 16 Global Unveil 2025: Smoother, Smarter, Seamless

OPPO Marks SG60 with Creative Community Events

OPPO Marks SG60 with Creative Community Events

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020