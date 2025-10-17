Corporate

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

October 17, 2025 | 15:21
(0) user say
Periscope lenses and on-device LLM processing imply that camera excellence is shifting from sensor size to generative post-processing, a move that could reorient R&D budgets.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global launch of its latest flagship Find X9 Series following the product's successful debut in the Chinese market. The launch event will be held in Barcelona on October 28th, 2025, where Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will make their official global debut, setting a new benchmark for mobile photography and flagship smartphone excellence.

"With Find X Series, OPPO continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile imaging, uniting industry-leading hardware with state-of-the-art computational photography," said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. "Together with Hasselblad, we are taking a monumental leap forward in imaging quality with Find X9 Series. Combined with a refined design, extraordinary battery life, and the fast and smooth ColorOS 16, Find X9 Series is set to redefine the flagship experience and inspire a new era of creativity with mobile devices."

Find X9 Series introduces a new-generation design that combines elegance with ergonomic comfort. Find X9 is offered in three color options: Titanium Grey, Space Black, and Velvet Red. Find X9 Pro arrives in two premium finishes, Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. All models feature a refined matte glass finish and matte aluminum frame that enhances both aesthetics and grip.

Complementing this design are two impeccably crafted flat displays. Find X9 features a compact 6.59-inch screen, while Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch immersive display, both of which are framed by ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on four sides. Both Find X9 and Find X9 Pro feature the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the LUMO Image Engine, OPPO's in-house computational photography solution. Find X9 Pro pushes boundaries even further with its breakthrough 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto. Co-developed with Hasselblad in both sensor calibration and optical design, this telephoto camera meets Hasselblad's exacting standards, delivering unparalleled detail and clarity in zoom shots.

Beyond photography, Find X9 Series delivers exceptional video capabilities, supporting recording at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision for incredibly smooth, cinematic footage. For professional users, the series introduces LOG recording with ACES support, perfect for seamless integration into a professional workflow. Paired with the cutting-edge telephotos and optimizations like Stage Mode and AI Sound Focus, Find X9 Series is perfect for capturing clear, high-quality concert shots and video, even from the back row.

Powering the series is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, making Find X9 Series among the first equipped with this advanced 3nm platform. This is paired with OPPO's advanced third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, featuring capacities of 7025mAh in Find X9 and 7500mAh in Find X9 Pro to deliver up to two days of battery life at average usage.

Find X9 Series also features the latest ColorOS 16, setting a new standard for smoothness, intelligence, and connectivity. With the new Seamless Animation and Luminous Rendering Engine, ColorOS 16 delivers a silky-smooth experience all across the user interface, while OPPO AI continues to enhance the user experience with easy-to-use features like AI Portrait Glow. With extended connectivity, users can seamlessly connect with PCs, Macs, and other accessories.

OPPO partnered with Discovery Channel to launch the campaign Every Culture Finds Its Stage. It encouraged global communities to share their cultural stories through the Find X9 Series' Hasselblad Telephoto camera. In 2025, OPPO and Discovery continued this journey with the second chapter of Culture in a Shot. The campaign spanned 15 countries, capturing vibrant festivals and traditions worldwide.

As it concludes, OPPO now highlights cultural performances on stage. Using the Find X9 Series, every detail is captured with clarity, near or far. And everyone is invited to zoom in on detail and celebrate cultural diversity.

Stay tuned to discover more about the OPPO Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16 at the upcoming global launch.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OPPO

Oppo Find X9 Series OPPO Find X9 Series Mobile Imaging Excellence

