OCI Holdings scoops up 65 per cent stake in Vietnam solar wafer plant

October 14, 2025 | 11:42
South Korea's OCI Holdings is expanding into the solar wafer market through the acquisition of a majority stake in a wafer plant in Vietnam.
The company said on October 13 that its wholly owned subsidiary OCI TerraSus has established a Singapore-based special-purpose vehicle, OCI ONE, to acquire a 65 per cent stake in a 2.7GW wafer plant under construction in Vietnam by Elite Solar Power Wafer Co. Ltd. The plant is scheduled for completion by the end of October.

Following test runs, the plant is expected to begin producing Non-PFE (prohibited foreign entity) wafers early next year, enabling immediate revenue generation.

The total investment amounts to $120 million, with OCI ONE's stake valued at about $78 million. The plant can be expanded to 5.4GW within six months with an additional $40 million investment, potentially more than doubling revenue in the near term.

The plant will be supplied entirely with polysilicone from OCI TerraSus, creating full vertical integration designed to enhance both competitiveness and profitability. These non-PFE wafers meet the requirements introduced under the OBBB Act in July, positioning the venture to supply differentiated products and achieve sustainable profitability in global markets.

“This strategic investment brings us closer to building a supply chain that facilitates US exports,” said Woo Hyun Lee, chairman of OCI Holdings. “We will continue to strengthen our presence in the global solar market by fostering partnerships with local companies in Southeast Asia.”

ADB, WB pledge over 12 billion USD for ASEAN power grid, renewable energy projects ADB, WB pledge over 12 billion USD for ASEAN power grid, renewable energy projects

The APGF is designed to provide financial backing for the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), a flagship initiative under the upcoming ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030. The APG aims to interconnect national grids to improve energy security, diversify supply sources, optimize resource use, and foster cross-border electricity trade in the region.
Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture

Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of Pacifico Energy Group (PEG), on August 27 announced the closing of up to $28.5 million in senior debt financing from VietinBank for its utility-scale Sunpro Wind Farm.
Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Singapore-based Verdant Energy has announced the landmark acquisition of an 11 MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

