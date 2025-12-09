Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

December 09, 2025 | 15:34
(0) user say
Domestic companies continue to intensify their buying sprees as they accelerate restructuring and business consolidation amid a volatile economic environment.

VinMetal, Vingroup’s newly established metallurgy company, may acquire Pomina in a move to penetrate into Vietnam’s steel industry, as per a report by securities firm HSC.

Accordingly, VinMetal could take advantage of Pomina’s idle capacity to supply construction steel internally for Vinhomes ventures. Through a special financing package announced in mid-November, Vingroup will provide Pomina with working-capital loans at a zero per cent interest rate for up to two years, while also designating Pomina as a preferred supplier across its entire ecosystem.

In October, Dabaco Vietnam approved the acquisition of an additional 2.5 million shares, equivalent to 41.67 per cent, in Thinh Phat Kim Son 1, to increase its charter capital and finance the construction of a high-tech pig farming complex in the northern province of Lao Cai.

The venture has a total investment capital of approximately $21.2 million, and is scheduled for implementation before 2027. Upon completion of the transaction, Dabaco will raise its ownership in Thinh Phat Kim Son 1 to 88.18 per cent of charter capital.

This year has been deemed a strong one for domestic mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in Vietnam, with conglomerates leading strategic transactions across core industries.

Examples include Vingroup’s move to acquire Pomina Steel and its $1.6 billion Vincom Retail divestment, strategic partnerships in real estate (Vinhomes-CapitaLand), and major tech exits (VinBrain to Nvidia, Movian AI to Qualcomm).

Elsewhere, VinEnergo participated in liquefied natural gas power mega-projects, while Masan continues to expand its food and retail ecosystem, and THACO launched major investments across automotive, agriculture, and logistics. In banking, Dong A Bank and GPBank saw compulsory consolidation, streamlining the sector for growth and digital expansion.

Christine Khuat, associate of Freshfields LLP, said domestic companies are adjusting their M&A strategies for restructuring and consolidation. “Vietnam now recognises the private sector as the economy’s central growth engine and targets the creation of 20 national champions by 2030. Large-scale Vietnamese companies are envisioned to join global value chains and pioneer high-value industrial and tech investments, similar to the South Korea model,” Khuat said.

The government encourages private sector consolidation and expansion, providing policy signals, improving market access conditions for Vietnamese investors, and delivering targeted support to leading domestic groups, Khuat added.

“Companies are orienting M&A strategies towards ecosystem building, vertical and horizontal integration, technology-driven growth, and sector leadership. The realisation of this vision will depend on further reforms, especially streamlining onshore and offshore investment processes, to make domestic and cross-border transactions more efficient,” she added.

According to Vietnam Briefing, Vietnam’s M&A landscape in 2025 reflects a recovery in confidence even in the face of global headwinds. Domestic groups are expanding through acquisitions in retail and finance, whereas foreign investors are channelling capital into renewable energy, real estate, and technology.

Another report by Grant Thorton also indicates that Vietnam’s M&A market has witnessed the proactive participation of domestic investors. The significant increase in transaction value from this group highlights the growing confidence and capability of local players in executing large-scale transactions.

Besides local deals, domestic companies have also increased cross-border M&A deals to secure an international footprint, as reflected in FPT’s acquisition of German IT firm David Lamm Consulting. However, the number of examples is still very limited, which is due in part to significant legal, practical, and procedural barriers faced by Vietnamese companies when making significant investments outside of Vietnam.

Eric Douglas Johnson, partner of Freshfields LLP, pointed out that under the current Investment Law, outbound investments above VND800 billion ($30.3 million), or VND400 billion ($15.2 million) for regulated sectors, require prime ministerial approval.

“Major outbound projects, such as Vingroup’s establishment of VinFast France and VinFast Netherlands, as well as Sacombank’s expansion into Laos, all required PM’s decisions, with detailed conditions on financing, compliance, and profits repatriation. Historically, the approval process had been lengthy and cumbersome, creating unpredictability to both timing and outcome,” Johnson said.

Outbound transfers and repatriations that face strict controls and documentation missteps can disrupt capital flow and business operations. Additionally, companies must obtain an outward investment registration certificate before any capital is transferred, with continued reporting and amendment requirements continue for the life of the project increasing compliance burdens and cause loss of investment momentum.

“To fulfil Vietnam’s ambition of cultivating globally competitive champions, reforms should focus on adopting a tiered, transparent approval system,” Johnson added. “The reforms in the new draft Investment Law to increase monetary thresholds for PM approval and loosen outward investment approval requirements for certain projects are a step in the right direction. However, capital controls could be further relaxed to focus more on post-investment reporting, monitoring, and compliance rather than strict restrictions that reduce the flexibility of domestic companies.”

By Olivia Bui

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
domestic acquisitions M&A M&A market Vietnam M&A Forum

Related Contents

Industrial segment shaped by M&As

Industrial segment shaped by M&As

Real estate deals boom via high-profile names

Real estate deals boom via high-profile names

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020