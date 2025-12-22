Corporate

RongViet Securities wins sixth consecutive M&A advisory award

December 22, 2025 | 17:30
(0) user say
RongViet Securities has been named among the 'Outstanding M&A Advisory Firms' for the sixth consecutive year, highlighting its leadership in Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector.
RongViet Securities wins sixth consecutive M&A advisory award
Pham Tan Tien, (centre) managing director of the Investment Banking Division, represented RongViet Securities at the Vietnam M&A Forum. Photo: Le Toan

The award was presented at the 2025 Vietnam M&A Forum, organised by VIR on December 9, reaffirming RongViet Securities’ strong position and proven capabilities in providing M&A advisory services in Vietnam.

The Vietnam M&A Forum is an annual, high-profile event under the direction of the Ministry of Finance, bringing together policymakers, experts, and leading domestic and international enterprises. The forum highlighted Vietnam’s evolving market landscape, characterised by improved legal transparency, deeper capital markets, and increasing demand for corporate restructuring and M&A activities.

An independent selection by the organising committee recognised noteworthy M&A advisory firms for the 2024–2025 period. RongViet Securities was among only three securities companies named, alongside leading advisory and law firms. The company was also honoured as an 'Outstanding M&A Advisory Firm for the 2009–2023 Period' highlighting its long-term and consistent contributions to Vietnam’s M&A market.

The awards were selected based on stringent criteria, including transaction scale and complexity, advisory quality, execution capability, and value creation for clients and the broader market. RongViet’s continued presence among the award recipients reflects the market’s strong confidence in the quality and effectiveness of its investment banking services.

RongViet Securities wins sixth consecutive M&A advisory award

RongViet Securities is one of the few securities firms in Vietnam that provides a comprehensive investment banking service platform, supporting enterprises throughout their entire development lifecycle with three core services including Corporate Finance Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, and Capital Raising and Underwriting, along with customised advisory solutions designed to meet the specific needs and development stages of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In line with global integration trends, RongViet Securities continues to strengthen connectivity with international investors. In 2025, the company launched the vDragon website for foreign investors at vdragon.vdsc.com.vn, which is available in English and Japanese, helping international investment communities more effectively access Vietnam’s capital market.

RongViet Securities wins sixth consecutive M&A advisory award

With extensive experience across multiple sectors such as finance and banking, real estate, technology, energy, consumer goods, and healthcare, RongViet Securities’ Investment Banking Division has advised on numerous significant transactions. Supported by its head office in Ho Chi Minh City, a nationwide branch network, and RongViet Asset Management, the firm currently serves more than 150,000 individual clients and 800 institutional clients, and cooperates with over 150 domestic and international partners, including investment funds, law firms, auditing firms, and major corporate groups.

The sixth consecutive “Outstanding M&A Advisory Firms” award at the Vietnam M&A Forum underscores RongViet Securities’ expertise and long-term presence in Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions market. The recognition reflects the company’s ongoing role in supporting clients and contributing to the development of the country’s financial and investment ecosystem.

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

The Vietnam Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum 2025, themed “New Position, New Momentum”, took place with the economy on track to complete the government's 2025 targets and the entire 2021-2025 socioeconomic plan.
Vietnam enters defining phase of M&A growth Vietnam enters defining phase of M&A growth

As Vietnam accelerates legal reforms, modernises its markets, and stabilises the investment landscape, global capital is returning with conviction, positioning the country at the forefront of Southeast Asia's next wave of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.
Forum honours outstanding M&A deals, strategies, and advisory firms Forum honours outstanding M&A deals, strategies, and advisory firms

At the 17th Vietnam Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum held on December 9, the organising committee announced the outstanding M&A deals and advisory firms of 2024-2025, as evaluated by an independent selection committee.

By Thanh Van

M&A RongViet Securities Vietnam M&A Forum 2025 Outstanding M&A Advisory Firms

