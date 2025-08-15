Corporate

ADB, WB pledge over 12 billion USD for ASEAN power grid, renewable energy projects

August 15, 2025 | 14:18
The APGF is designed to provide financial backing for the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), a flagship initiative under the upcoming ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030. The APG aims to interconnect national grids to improve energy security, diversify supply sources, optimise resource use, and foster cross-border electricity trade in the region.
Hanoi – The ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative (APGF) gained fresh momentum after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) pledged more than 12 billion USD to accelerate regional electricity connectivity and renewable energy development.

The commitment was announced at the virtual Ministerial Interface Meeting on Financial Mechanisms for the ASEAN Power Grid (APG). Representatives from all 10 ASEAN members and Timor-Leste attended, with Vietnam’s delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long.

The APGF is designed to provide financial backing for the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), a flagship initiative under the upcoming ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030. The APG aims to interconnect national grids to improve energy security, persify supply sources, optimise resource use, and foster cross-border electricity trade in the region.

At the meeting, the ministers of economy and energy, and central bank governors discussed inter-sectoral coordination, reviewed the APGF implementation plan presented by ADB and WB, explored ways each sector could contribute to financing and advancing regional energy connectivity, and considered steps to attract global capital for the APG.

The meeting welcomed ADB’s readiness to invest up to 10 billion USD of its own resources over the next decade in support of the APG, including crossborder interconnections, and other APG-related investments (domestic grid strengthening and renewable energy for power export). It also also welcomed investment from the WB through its 2.5 billion USD "Accelerating Sustainable Energy
Transition Multi-Phase Programmatic Approach (ASET-MPA)" programme, approved in 2024 to ramp up renewable energy and promote power trade across the region.

Deputy Minister Long stressed that Vietnam will continue to explore proposals, exchange information, and seek cooperation opportunities aligned with its development priorities to advance cross-border power connectivity.

The meeting concluded with a joint press statement affirming APG’s role in enhancing economic competitiveness, driving sustainable industrial growth, and strengthening energy security.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
renewable energy ADB WB

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

