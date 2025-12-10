Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

December 10, 2025 | 18:52
(0) user say
FiinRatings has been recognised for its role in advancing Vietnam’s credit-rating landscape, earning a place among the winners at the recent VIR awards in recognition of the most 'outstanding' mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of 2025.
FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

At VIR's M&A Forum on December 9, FiinRatings JSC was named among the winners for Outstanding M&A Deals 2025, following the completion of S&P Global’s 43.4 per cent equity investment. The recognition highlights the company’s contribution to strengthening Vietnam’s credit assessment infrastructure at a time when transparency and standardised market information are increasingly vital.

Le Ngoc Phuong Thao, commercial director of FiinRatings, said, "The transaction is not an endpoint but a pivotal step, marking the start of a longer journey to raise credit-rating practices to international standards and improve the quality of information in Vietnam’s capital market."

Vietnam’s bond and corporate credit markets are entering a rapid growth phase, but still face structural challenges, including inconsistent data and uneven corporate disclosure standards. Risk assessments often rely on self-reported information or unverified third-party data, making it difficult for investors to gauge risk accurately and leaving companies without a standardised credit benchmark to demonstrate financial strength.

In this context, FiinRatings – the first domestic credit rating agency licensed by the Ministry of Finance – provides a robust corporate credit database, an experienced analytical team, and operations aligned with international standards. These strengths position FiinRatings as a strong partner for S&P Global’s expansion strategy in Vietnam.

With the investment now completed, S&P Global and FiinRatings will deepen their collaboration, building on the technical cooperation launched in 2021 with support from the Asian Development Bank, and focusing on three key pillars.

First, FiinRatings will gain enhanced access to S&P Global’s analytical methodologies, operating procedures, and quality-control frameworks to strengthen the reliability and consistency of its credit ratings.

Second, the two organisations will jointly advance sustainable finance in Vietnam. S&P Global has extensive experience in green bond assessments, evaluations of sustainability-related factors, and climate transition assessments. FiinRatings also plays a key role in Vietnam in verifying green bonds and green loans under ICMA and Climate Bonds Initiative standards. By combining these capabilities, the partnership will help Vietnam align more closely with international practices and reduce the risk of greenwashing.

Third, both sides will intensify information-sharing and market-education efforts to promote the use of credit ratings as a strategic tool for risk management and capital raising, rather than solely a compliance requirement. Independent rating benchmarks are increasingly being used in banking and securities and are expected to expand into fund management and insurance, in line with global practice.

According to Thao, “FiinRatings aims to make credit ratings standard practice in Vietnam within the next 5–10 years, in line with international transparency and risk-measurement norms. Broader adoption will help businesses optimise capital costs and secure long-term financing, while giving investors a clearer, more reliable basis for assessing risk and supporting a healthier bond market.”

The exclusive strategic partnership between S&P Global and FiinRatings underscores a shared long-term vision: building a robust credit ecosystem that enables Vietnamese enterprises to demonstrate financial strength to global standards and access a wider pool of international capital.

This award from VIR marks an important recognition of FiinRatings’ sustained efforts to enhance transparency, elevate credit-rating practices, and strengthen Vietnam’s capital market. It also reflects the early, positive impact of the transaction –delivering strategic value to FiinRatings and to the wider financial system.

S&P Global – a 160-year-old credit rating institution with a market capitalisation of more than $150 billion on the NYSE – typically enters markets where improved transparency is essential to attracting medium- and long-term capital. Before Vietnam, the company formed strategic partnerships with rating agencies in India, Thailand, and Indonesia, and directly established local agencies in China and Taiwan.

S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings S&P Global finalises investment in FiinRatings

S&P Global Ratings has strengthened its presence in Vietnam’s debt capital market through a major investment and new partnership with local credit rating agency FiinRatings.
SABECO honoured at Vietnam M&A Forum for outstanding deal of 2024-2025 SABECO honoured at Vietnam M&A Forum for outstanding deal of 2024-2025

At the 17th Vietnam Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum on December 9, Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) was honoured among the “Companies with the Outstanding M&A Deals of 2024-2025”, following its successful acquisition of Saigon Binh Tay Beer JSC (Sabibeco).
Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market

Participants at the Vietnam Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Forum 2025 delved into the new momentum driving Vietnam's M&A landscape, highlighting emerging opportunities and practical solutions for executing successful transactions.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FiinRatings M&A Vietnam M&A Forum 2025 Companies with the Outstanding M&A Deals of 2024-2025 Outstanding M&A Deals

Related Contents

Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market

Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market

Forum honours outstanding M&A deals, strategies, and advisory firms

Forum honours outstanding M&A deals, strategies, and advisory firms

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Vietnam M&A Forum 2025: new position, new momentum

Vietnam M&A Forum 2025: new position, new momentum

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Vietnam’s M&A market opens new opportunities amid strong economic momentum

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

70mai launches dash cam series with true 4K clarity

70mai launches dash cam series with true 4K clarity

Singapore Institute of Management empowers students for global careers

Singapore Institute of Management empowers students for global careers

Bupa Hong Kong expands medical network to over 6500 points

Bupa Hong Kong expands medical network to over 6500 points

Hong Kong starts countdown to 2026 ANOC Assembly

Hong Kong starts countdown to 2026 ANOC Assembly

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020