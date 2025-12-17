Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

December 17, 2025 | 09:10
(0) user say
Vietnamese insurtech startup Saladin has raised an undisclosed amount in Series A funding led by SBI Ven Capital through its joint fund with Kyobo Securities from South Korea and NTUitive from Singapore.
Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

This round also saw participation from existing and new investors, such as Monk's Hill Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and ICMG.

Founded in 2022, Saladin is a digital-first insurance brokerage and multichannel distribution platform in Vietnam. The company builds tailored and embedded B2B2C solutions for partner platforms, while concurrently integrating with major consumer ecosystems from payment to travel, healthcare services, and beyond.

Saladin plans to expand beyond non-life products into areas that historically require offline consultations. For instance, the company plans to introduce life insurance offerings, such as term life and comprehensive health protection, designed specifically for online distribution. This expansion includes both off-the-shelf offerings and bespoke, tailored financial protection packages for customers.

Saladin will also strengthen its customer journey to ensure seamless and reliable customer experience, from claims to service operations. To stay ahead of the industry, they have also been leveraging the latest AI technologies to improve productivity, personalisation, and trust in digital insurance interactions. Partnerships with large enterprises will also be a key focus, especially in health, term life, and travel insurance, with the goal of co-creating specialised protection solutions for end-users.

To date, the company has partnered with 15 leading warranties in Vietnam and has nearly served a million unique customers through its platform. Its agent and collaborator programme, Saladin Pro, has attracted more than 15,000 registered partners, with plans to significant scale training and financial literacy support.

This fundraise comes at an interesting time in the Vietnamese insurance landscape. It has faced macroeconomic challenges, such as regulatory changes affecting bancassurance sales and industry reforms. However, the market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and is currently undergoing transformational changes, which are anticipated to catalyse the adoption of insurtech.

Vivien Van Le, founder and CEO of Saladin, said, "Vietnam's push for reform, digitalisation, and international standards reflects a nation preparing for its next leap forward. We believe 2026-2027 will open a new chapter of innovation across insurance, fintech, and healthtech. With a strong foundation, we can help shape a future where protection in Vietnam becomes truly convenient, transparent, and empowering – empowering millions to live with more confidence and peace of mind."

Eiichiro So, CEO of SBI Ven Capital, said, "Vietnam's insurance market is entering a significant growth phase, and Saladin stands out with its platform that puts customers, carriers, and agents at the centre of its design. Its thoughtful use of technology to enhance each stakeholders' journey positions the company well for this expanding market. We are delighted to partner with them to help build a more connected and efficient insurance ecosystem for Vietnam."

Prudential Vietnam delivers responsible investment package Prudential Vietnam delivers responsible investment package

Prudential Vietnam has introduced a new unit-linked product designed to provide Vietnamese families with a responsible and trusted investment solution that offers effective wealth accumulation and robust financial protection.
FPT and Aon join forces with enterprises to build strong digital shield FPT and Aon join forces with enterprises to build strong digital shield

In today's digital age, cyberattacks are becoming an increasingly serious threat to businesses and organizations worldwide.
Vietnam leads ASEAN in consumer optimism Vietnam leads ASEAN in consumer optimism

Vietnam continues to lead the region in consumer optimism, according to the sixth edition of the ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study (ACSS) released by UOB on November 20.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Saladin insurance startup SBI Ven Capital

Related Contents

Vietnam leads ASEAN in consumer optimism

Vietnam leads ASEAN in consumer optimism

QBE Vietnam: 20-year journey of building trust and enabling resilience

QBE Vietnam: 20-year journey of building trust and enabling resilience

BLOCK71 launches UniVentures, powering Vietnam’s next generation of university founders

BLOCK71 launches UniVentures, powering Vietnam’s next generation of university founders

Vietnamese fashion brand Coolmate secures Series C funding

Vietnamese fashion brand Coolmate secures Series C funding

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

New Insurance App 2025: One-Tap Cover Fixes Forgotten Policies

New Insurance App 2025: One-Tap Cover Fixes Forgotten Policies

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive

HEINEKEN Vietnam partners with Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police on road safety drive

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Vietnam still has room to mobilise capital for sustainable growth

Vietnam still has room to mobilise capital for sustainable growth

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

BUV and China’s CSCSE sign MoU to boost educational cooperation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020