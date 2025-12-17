Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

This round also saw participation from existing and new investors, such as Monk's Hill Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and ICMG.

Founded in 2022, Saladin is a digital-first insurance brokerage and multichannel distribution platform in Vietnam. The company builds tailored and embedded B2B2C solutions for partner platforms, while concurrently integrating with major consumer ecosystems from payment to travel, healthcare services, and beyond.

Saladin plans to expand beyond non-life products into areas that historically require offline consultations. For instance, the company plans to introduce life insurance offerings, such as term life and comprehensive health protection, designed specifically for online distribution. This expansion includes both off-the-shelf offerings and bespoke, tailored financial protection packages for customers.

Saladin will also strengthen its customer journey to ensure seamless and reliable customer experience, from claims to service operations. To stay ahead of the industry, they have also been leveraging the latest AI technologies to improve productivity, personalisation, and trust in digital insurance interactions. Partnerships with large enterprises will also be a key focus, especially in health, term life, and travel insurance, with the goal of co-creating specialised protection solutions for end-users.

To date, the company has partnered with 15 leading warranties in Vietnam and has nearly served a million unique customers through its platform. Its agent and collaborator programme, Saladin Pro, has attracted more than 15,000 registered partners, with plans to significant scale training and financial literacy support.

This fundraise comes at an interesting time in the Vietnamese insurance landscape. It has faced macroeconomic challenges, such as regulatory changes affecting bancassurance sales and industry reforms. However, the market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and is currently undergoing transformational changes, which are anticipated to catalyse the adoption of insurtech.

Vivien Van Le, founder and CEO of Saladin, said, "Vietnam's push for reform, digitalisation, and international standards reflects a nation preparing for its next leap forward. We believe 2026-2027 will open a new chapter of innovation across insurance, fintech, and healthtech. With a strong foundation, we can help shape a future where protection in Vietnam becomes truly convenient, transparent, and empowering – empowering millions to live with more confidence and peace of mind."

Eiichiro So, CEO of SBI Ven Capital, said, "Vietnam's insurance market is entering a significant growth phase, and Saladin stands out with its platform that puts customers, carriers, and agents at the centre of its design. Its thoughtful use of technology to enhance each stakeholders' journey positions the company well for this expanding market. We are delighted to partner with them to help build a more connected and efficient insurance ecosystem for Vietnam."

