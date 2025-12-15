Corporate

Daikin expands Vietnam presence with Anh Nguyen deal

December 15, 2025 | 18:04
Daikin Industries is expanding its footprint in Vietnam with a strategic acquisition of a major building systems integrator.
On December 12, Daikin Industries, Ltd. announced it will acquire Anh Nguyen Trading Technical Service, a Ho Chi Minh City-based leader in instrumentation and building systems integration. The deal, executed through its subsidiary Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam, is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Vietnam's rapid economic growth is being accompanied by a sharp increase in energy consumption. In line with the country’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 – supported by policies centred on the Vietnam-National Energy Efficiency Programme for the 2019-2030 period – improving energy efficiency has become a top priority for businesses.

As a result, demand is rising across factories, hotels, and commercial facilities for advanced building management solutions that enhance energy efficiency and operational control. In particular, the deployment of advanced technologies for sophisticated operation and control of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems – one of the largest energy users in buildings – has become essential.

In Vietnam, Daikin has been strengthening its solutions business by complementing HVAC equipment sales with energy-efficient operations, maintenance services, and other value-added offerings. The planned acquisition of Anh Nguyen represents a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the integration between HVAC systems and building management systems (BMS), enabling Daikin to deliver more comprehensive and intelligent building solutions.

Anh Nguyen is recognised for its strong engineering capabilities in BMS design, installation, and project management, and has earned the trust of major local developers and general contractors.

Leveraging Anh Nguyen’s technical expertise and customer base – especially in factory and hotel sectors – Daikin will establish a framework for delivering unified HVAC and building control solutions. Through this integration, Daikin aims to help customers maximise energy efficiency while enhancing comfort and reliability across their buildings. The company will continue contributing significantly to Vietnam’s energy-saving efforts and its long-term goal of realising a carbon-neutral society.

Daikin Industries to expand M&A and investments in Southeast Asia and India Daikin Industries to expand M&A and investments in Southeast Asia and India

Japanese multinational air conditioning manufacturing company Daikin Industries announced its plan to spend approximately $711 million, including its investment and merge and acquisition (M&A) plans, over the next four years in Southeast Asia and India to produce core components and smaller air conditioners.
Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

Japanese investors in Vietnam are shaping a dealmaking approach defined by long-term vision, cautious execution, and investment priorities.
Fundamentals required for M&A wins Fundamentals required for M&A wins

Japanese investors are taking meaningful, strategic steps in the Vietnamese market towards a long-term presence in the market. Masataka “Sam” Yoshida, head of the Cross-border Division at RECOF Corporation, talked with VIR’s Thanh Van about the strategies of Japanese dealmakers in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

