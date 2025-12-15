Daikin expands Vietnam presence with Anh Nguyen deal

On December 12, Daikin Industries, Ltd. announced it will acquire Anh Nguyen Trading Technical Service, a Ho Chi Minh City-based leader in instrumentation and building systems integration. The deal, executed through its subsidiary Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam, is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Vietnam's rapid economic growth is being accompanied by a sharp increase in energy consumption. In line with the country’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 – supported by policies centred on the Vietnam-National Energy Efficiency Programme for the 2019-2030 period – improving energy efficiency has become a top priority for businesses.

As a result, demand is rising across factories, hotels, and commercial facilities for advanced building management solutions that enhance energy efficiency and operational control. In particular, the deployment of advanced technologies for sophisticated operation and control of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems – one of the largest energy users in buildings – has become essential.

In Vietnam, Daikin has been strengthening its solutions business by complementing HVAC equipment sales with energy-efficient operations, maintenance services, and other value-added offerings. The planned acquisition of Anh Nguyen represents a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the integration between HVAC systems and building management systems (BMS), enabling Daikin to deliver more comprehensive and intelligent building solutions.

Anh Nguyen is recognised for its strong engineering capabilities in BMS design, installation, and project management, and has earned the trust of major local developers and general contractors.

Leveraging Anh Nguyen’s technical expertise and customer base – especially in factory and hotel sectors – Daikin will establish a framework for delivering unified HVAC and building control solutions. Through this integration, Daikin aims to help customers maximise energy efficiency while enhancing comfort and reliability across their buildings. The company will continue contributing significantly to Vietnam’s energy-saving efforts and its long-term goal of realising a carbon-neutral society.

