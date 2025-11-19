Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

November 19, 2025 | 15:44
(0) user say
Vietnam’s financial services sector is driving a revival in Southeast Asia’s stock market, with major offerings sparking renewed investor interest.
Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

According to Deloitte’s report on November 18, Vietnam recorded two blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs) in the financial sector – Techcom Securities JSC and VP Bank Securities – raising a combined $1 billion. These deals signal a new growth cycle for the country’s share market after years of stagnation since 2018.

"Vietnam’s IPO market is entering a new cycle with a high-quality pipeline of deals across finance, real estate, retail, agriculture, and technology," said Trinh Bui, Capital Markets Services partner of Deloitte Vietnam. "This resurgence is driven by solid macroeconomic growth and supported by accommodative monetary policy and flexible exchange rate management. Vietnam’s upcoming classification as a Secondary Emerging Market, effective September 2026, is a milestone expected to unlock significant foreign capital and add to investor optimism."

“At the heart of this transformation are sweeping regulatory reforms aimed at modernising the capital market. The government is enhancing transparency, upgrading infrastructure, and streamlining listing procedures to create a more efficient and investor-friendly environment. These strategic moves are fuelling stronger capital inflows and positioning Vietnam as one of Asia’s most compelling emerging markets for both domestic and international investors,” she added.

The report also pointed out that Southeast Asia's IPO market is seeing a rebound, with 102 public listings across six bourses in the first 11 months of 2025 raising approximately $5.6 billion. Total proceeds from new launches in the region have grown by 53 per cent despite a decline in the number of listings, driven by larger deals, shifting sector dynamics, and strong market performances in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The boost in higher-value listings in the real estate, financial services and consumer sectors has been the primary driver of the increase in total IPO proceeds in 2025. For comparison, $3.7 billion was raised across 136 stock market debuts in 2024 and $5.8 billion was raised across 163 in 2023.

There has been a shift in the sizes of IPOs and sector dynamics, with the market placing more emphasis on companies with stronger resilience. The average deal size more than doubled compared to 2024, rising from about $27 million to $55million, supported by a few larger 'blockbuster' listings. There were four market flotations which raised more than $500 million from Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, and 11 with market capitalisation exceeding $1 billion across the region.

Looking ahead to the coming year, Deloitte anticipates that investor appetite will remain healthy, sustained by the continued emergence of new market opportunities.

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

New dynamics in both the Japanese and Vietnamese markets are influencing cross-border dealmaking trends. Masataka “Sam” Yoshida, head of the Cross-border Division at RECOF Corporation, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the latest shifts shaping investment flows between the two countries.
MCH poised to become Vietnam's new 'national stock' MCH poised to become Vietnam's new 'national stock'

Masan Consumer's MCH shares are set to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), with strong potential to become the country's next “national stock”.
VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

VPBankS has set a new benchmark in Vietnam’s capital market with the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever by a securities firm.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IPO financial services industry southeast asia Secondary Emerging Market Vietnam singapore malaysia Thailand inntial public offering

Related Contents

German Parliamentary State Secretary Stefan Rouenhoff visits Nui Phao tungsten mine

German Parliamentary State Secretary Stefan Rouenhoff visits Nui Phao tungsten mine

How Vietnam can ensure greener steel

How Vietnam can ensure greener steel

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As

Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

Latest News ⁄ Money

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GG Corporation unveils global-facing Living Heritage initiative

GG Corporation unveils global-facing Living Heritage initiative

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

JBIC and BIDV join forces to back Vietnam’s green transition

VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

VietnamWood 2025 highlights automation and sustainability in wood industry

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020