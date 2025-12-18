Kido Group divests from ice cream and frozen foods

According to the decision of the Board of Directors of Kido Group issued on December 16, the partner of this disbursement will be Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC. Kido Group will withdraw from the ice cream and frozen foods segment within KIDO Foods, which owns the Celano and Merino ice cream brands.

The group expects to raise approximately VND2.5 trillion ($100 million) from this transaction.

KIDO Foods currently has a charter capital of VND741.6 billion ($29.6 million), of which Kido Group holds 36.3 million shares, equivalent to a 49 per cent ownership stake.

In July 2022, KIDO Foods increased its charter capital from VND541.6 billion ($21.6 million) to VND741.6 billion ($29.6 million). Subsequently, Kido Group reduced its ownership from 100 per cent to 73.3 per cent.

In 2023, the group further cut its ownership to 49 per cent after selling 23.4 per cent of its shares to Nutifood.

After acquiring additional shares from other stakeholders, by September 2024, local nutritional products maker Nutifood had acquired a 51 per cent controlling stake in KIDO Foods.

For 2025, Kido Group targets net revenue of VND13 trillion ($520 million) and pre-tax profit of VND800 billion ($32 million), 56 per cent and 7.6 times higher than 2024.

