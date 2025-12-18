Corporate

Kido Group divests from ice cream and frozen foods

December 18, 2025 | 16:49
(0) user say
Kido Group has approved a plan to divest its 49 per cent stake in KIDO Foods, with the expectation of making VND2.5 trillion ($100 million) from the deal.
Kido Group divests from ice cream and frozen foods

According to the decision of the Board of Directors of Kido Group issued on December 16, the partner of this disbursement will be Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC. Kido Group will withdraw from the ice cream and frozen foods segment within KIDO Foods, which owns the Celano and Merino ice cream brands.

The group expects to raise approximately VND2.5 trillion ($100 million) from this transaction.

KIDO Foods currently has a charter capital of VND741.6 billion ($29.6 million), of which Kido Group holds 36.3 million shares, equivalent to a 49 per cent ownership stake.

In July 2022, KIDO Foods increased its charter capital from VND541.6 billion ($21.6 million) to VND741.6 billion ($29.6 million). Subsequently, Kido Group reduced its ownership from 100 per cent to 73.3 per cent.

In 2023, the group further cut its ownership to 49 per cent after selling 23.4 per cent of its shares to Nutifood.

After acquiring additional shares from other stakeholders, by September 2024, local nutritional products maker Nutifood had acquired a 51 per cent controlling stake in KIDO Foods.

For 2025, Kido Group targets net revenue of VND13 trillion ($520 million) and pre-tax profit of VND800 billion ($32 million), 56 per cent and 7.6 times higher than 2024.

KIDO to open a thousand Chuk Chuk coffee and milk tea shops KIDO to open a thousand Chuk Chuk coffee and milk tea shops

KIDO Group today announced its plan to launch its own coffee and milk tea brand Chuk Chuk with the goal of opening 1,000 outlets by 2025.
VinaCapital increases its ownership in KIDO Group to over 10 per cent VinaCapital increases its ownership in KIDO Group to over 10 per cent

VinaCapital spent about $18.9 million raising its ownership in KIDO Group to nearly 10.5 per cent.
KIDO Group to begin selling beverages online under Chuk Chuk brand in October KIDO Group to begin selling beverages online under Chuk Chuk brand in October

KIDO Group announced that it will start selling its food and beverage (F&B) products online in October amidst the prolonged social distancing.
Vinamilk and Kido joint venture disbanded Vinamilk and Kido joint venture disbanded

Vibev, an ice cream and non-alcoholic beverage company owned by Vinamilk (51 per cent) and Kido (49 per cent), has announced its dissolution after more than two years.
KIDO Group ups stakes in Hung Vuong Plaza KIDO Group ups stakes in Hung Vuong Plaza

Packaged food producer KIDO Group has completed a deal to raise its ownership in Hung Vuong JSC, the operator of Hung Vuong Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City, to 58.05 per cent from 39.41 per cent.
Nutifood acquires majority stake in KIDO Foods Nutifood acquires majority stake in KIDO Foods

Nutifood completed its acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in KIDO Foods, Vietnam's leading ice cream producer, on September 23, as part of its strategy to expand into the frozen foods sector.

By Nguyen Kim

