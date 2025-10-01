Corporate

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

October 01, 2025 | 18:53
Singapore-based Verdant Energy has announced the landmark acquisition of an 11 MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam.
The move further strengthens the company's presence in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic renewable energy markets.

This portfolio consists of 11 MW of installed capacity across 10 shopping malls, directly supplying renewable power to Central Retail's operations. Together, these assets are expected to generate over 11,700 MWh of clean energy annually, helping to avoid 8,100 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

This acquisition adds to Verdant's existing assets in Vietnam and reflects Verdant's commitment to scaling clean energy solutions that help businesses lower costs, reduce emissions, and meet their sustainability goals.

Thanks to the strong collaboration of Norsk Renewables, Norfund, and Finnfund, Verdant now has a robust commercial rooftop solar systems under its operation. This milestone immediately broadens the customer base and challenges the company to expand expertise beyond the industrial sector, so Verdant can better serve future commercial off-takers and their unique needs.

Verdant Energy is a leading renewable energy developer backed by AP Moller Capital, a global investment company with a strong commitment to sustainable growth. Established with a vision to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future, Verdant Energy is dedicated to developing and investing in high-quality renewable energy projects across Asia-Pacific.

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam signs direct power purchase agreement with VSIP Lego Manufacturing Vietnam signs direct power purchase agreement with VSIP

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam on September 17 announced it has signed a direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) with Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) as part of its ambition to operate the new factory on 100 per cent renewable energy.
LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

LG Innotek has secured major financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a strong endorsement of the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management practices.
GEAPP mobilizes $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia's clean energy shift GEAPP mobilizes $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia's clean energy shift

Amid global headwinds threatening climate and development goals, new funding is being mobilized to accelerate Southeast Asia's clean energy shift.

By Thanh Van

Rooftop solar portfolio Renewable energy markets clean energy southeast asia Central Retail Verdant Energy

