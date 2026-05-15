Nghi Son refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of crude oil from Congo

The move is set to help diversify crude oil supply sources for Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) in ensuring stable feedstock supplies and safeguarding domestic fuel supply, particularly as traditional crude imports from Kuwait have been affected by tensions in the Middle East.

The crude shipment was arranged by Nghi Son Petroleum Products Distribution Branch (PVNDB), a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and was completed on May 14 to help maintain stable operations at the refinery.

While Kuwaiti crude remains the refinery’s primary feedstock under its original design, NSRP has previously successfully processed its first batch of Das Blend crude oil as part of efforts to safely and efficiently handle alternative feedstock sources.

The refinery said the move forms part of its strategy to process an additional 10–12 million barrels of new crude oil annually alongside Kuwaiti crude or equivalent medium-grade oils, especially during specific operational periods such as catalyst replacement at the residue hydrodesulfurisation unit.

Implementing Petrovietnam’s international trading strategy, PVNDB successfully arranged its first crude oil shipment for NSRP as the refinery seeks to diversify supply sources. The move contributes to ensuring national energy security while marking PVNDB’s expansion from petroleum distribution into deeper participation in the crude oil supply chain for domestic refineries.

PVNDB plans to continue importing crude oil suitable for NSRP and other domestic refineries, while strengthening governance standards, workforce development, international cooperation and supply diversification to enhance adaptability and risk management amid global energy market fluctuations.

Under its 2026 production plan announced earlier this year, NSRP aims to import nearly 12.5 million tonnes of crude oil and supply around nine million tonnes of petroleum products to the domestic market.

At the meeting with a delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in late March, Kazutaka Yamato, director of Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, reported that the plant currently supplies around 40 per cent of Vietnam’s petroleum product demand, playing a critical role in maintaining a stable domestic supply.

In response to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the refinery is urgently seeking alternative crude oil sources while maintaining operations at full capacity.

Established in 2008, NSRP is a joint venture backed by Kuwait Petroleum Europe B.V., Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Petrovietnam and Mitsui Chemicals Inc., with a total investment exceeding $9 billion.

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