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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nghi Son refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of crude oil from Congo

May 15, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
The Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical complex in the central province of Thanh Hoa has received more than 950,000 barrels of Djeno crude oil imported from the Republic of Congo, as part of its plan to import 12 million barrels for the year.
Nghi Son refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of crude oil from Congo
Nghi Son refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of crude oil from Congo

The move is set to help diversify crude oil supply sources for Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) in ensuring stable feedstock supplies and safeguarding domestic fuel supply, particularly as traditional crude imports from Kuwait have been affected by tensions in the Middle East.

The crude shipment was arranged by Nghi Son Petroleum Products Distribution Branch (PVNDB), a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and was completed on May 14 to help maintain stable operations at the refinery.

While Kuwaiti crude remains the refinery’s primary feedstock under its original design, NSRP has previously successfully processed its first batch of Das Blend crude oil as part of efforts to safely and efficiently handle alternative feedstock sources.

The refinery said the move forms part of its strategy to process an additional 10–12 million barrels of new crude oil annually alongside Kuwaiti crude or equivalent medium-grade oils, especially during specific operational periods such as catalyst replacement at the residue hydrodesulfurisation unit.

Implementing Petrovietnam’s international trading strategy, PVNDB successfully arranged its first crude oil shipment for NSRP as the refinery seeks to diversify supply sources. The move contributes to ensuring national energy security while marking PVNDB’s expansion from petroleum distribution into deeper participation in the crude oil supply chain for domestic refineries.

PVNDB plans to continue importing crude oil suitable for NSRP and other domestic refineries, while strengthening governance standards, workforce development, international cooperation and supply diversification to enhance adaptability and risk management amid global energy market fluctuations.

Under its 2026 production plan announced earlier this year, NSRP aims to import nearly 12.5 million tonnes of crude oil and supply around nine million tonnes of petroleum products to the domestic market.

At the meeting with a delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in late March, Kazutaka Yamato, director of Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, reported that the plant currently supplies around 40 per cent of Vietnam’s petroleum product demand, playing a critical role in maintaining a stable domestic supply.

In response to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the refinery is urgently seeking alternative crude oil sources while maintaining operations at full capacity.

Established in 2008, NSRP is a joint venture backed by Kuwait Petroleum Europe B.V., Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Petrovietnam and Mitsui Chemicals Inc., with a total investment exceeding $9 billion.

Nghi Son Refinery back online Nghi Son Refinery back online

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC today announced that the refinery is resuming its normal operations and will deliver petroleum products to the market from October 12, seven days ahead of schedule.
Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical remains committed to safety and stability Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical remains committed to safety and stability

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) has several measures to maintain optimal production and business efficiency of the refinery in 2024. So Hasegawa, general director of NSRP, spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's efforts.
Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners Nghi Son refinery urged to finalise expansion plan with partners

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, a joint venture between Petrovietnam, Kuwait Petroleum International, Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan, and Mitsui Chemicals, has been instructed to complete its expansion plan.
Nghi Son refinery processes first non-Kuwaiti crude cargo Nghi Son refinery processes first non-Kuwaiti crude cargo

Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical has taken a key step towards diversifying its crude supply and strengthening operational flexibility.
Nghi Son Refinery secures alternative crude amid Middle East disruptions Nghi Son Refinery secures alternative crude amid Middle East disruptions

Nghi Son Refinery has secured alternative crude supplies to maintain operations amid disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Nghi Son Refinery oil refinery Democratic Republic of Congo Crude oil

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