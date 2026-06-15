Huawei Cloud becomes first in Thailand with government-recognized developer certification

BANGKOK, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud Thailand has officially received a recognition for its HUAWEI CLOUD Developer Certification (HCCDX) from Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI), marking a major milestone in advancing Thailand's digital workforce development.

Huawei Cloud is the first cloud vendor in Thailand to achieve this government-recognized certification status, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing high-quality digital talent and supporting the country's digital transformation journey.

Under this recognition, individuals who successfully pass selected HCCDX certification exams — including HCCDA-Tech Essentials, HCCDA-AI, HCCDA-Big Data and HCCDP-Solution Architect — will be eligible to obtain a professional qualification certificate recognized by TPQI. The initiative helps bridge industry demand and workforce readiness by equipping professionals with globally aligned cloud and AI competencies that are officially endorsed by the Thai government.

The HUAWEI CLOUD Developer Certification (HCCDX) is a comprehensive certification framework designed to strengthen cloud application design, deployment, operation, and maintenance capabilities. The program enables developers and IT professionals to build practical expertise using HUAWEI CLOUD services and tools, empowering them to accelerate career growth in the digital era.

"Huawei Cloud is committed to supporting Thailand's digital economy by developing future-ready digital talent and creating greater access to internationally recognized certifications. We are proud to become the first cloud vendor in Thailand whose certification program is officially recognized by the government through TPQI. This milestone reflects our long-term commitment to empowering developers, students, and professionals with practical cloud, AI, and big data skills that align with industry needs," Celine Cao, CEO of Huawei Cloud Thailand, said.

The HCCDX certification program delivers multiple benefits to professionals and organizations alike. Beyond strengthening technical knowledge, the certifications validate practical competencies required in today's workforce and help professionals enhance career opportunities, increase income potential, and gain greater credibility among employers. The certifications also provide flexible and recognized proof of competence that can support career advancement across industries.

For employers, the program serves as a trusted benchmark for evaluating digital capabilities and identifying qualified talent in cloud computing, AI, and data technologies. The initiative further supports Thailand's national objective to strengthen its digital workforce and accelerate innovation-driven economic growth.

The HCCDX framework consists of multiple certification levels, including HCCDA – Huawei Certified Cloud Developer Associate, HCCDP – Huawei Certified Cloud Developer Professional, and HCCDE – Huawei Certified Cloud Developer Expert.

Currently, Huawei Cloud offers more than 14 certification programs across cloud, AI, big data, and other related technology domains.

To encourage broader participation and accelerate digital talent development in Thailand, Huawei Cloud Thailand is offering a special promotion with free examination fees until 30 June 2026. After the promotional period, examination fees will be USD 100 for HCCDA certifications and USD 150 for HCCDP certifications.

Huawei Cloud Thailand continues to collaborate with ecosystem partners, educational institutions, and public sector organizations to expand digital skills development opportunities and cultivate a stronger talent pipeline for Thailand's rapidly evolving digital economy.

Free of Charge! For those who are interested can access the course to enhance their knowledge in Cloud and AI through Huawei certification as developers with eLearning on the website below.

https://edu.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/certificationindex/developercertificationindex.html

For more information, please visit Huawei Cloud Thailand online at

https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/th-th/ or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiCloudTH

https://www.youtube.com/@HuaweiCloudAPAC