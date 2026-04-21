Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jadestone Energy signs gas sales agreement in Vietnam

April 21, 2026 | 17:20
(0) user say
Jadestone Energy, an independent upstream production and development company, on April 20 announced the signing of the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement for the supply of gas from the Nam Du/U Minh discoveries offshore fields in Vietnam.
Jadestone Energy signs gas sales agreement in Vietnam

T. Mitch Little, CEO of Jadestone said, “The execution of this agreement is a pivotal moment for Jadestone. After years of dedicated effort, we are now in a position to deliver the Nam Du/U Minh development, which will materially strengthen our portfolio while supporting our growth ambitions."

"With all key commercial and technical approvals now in place, and recent key hires into the Jadestone Vietnam project delivery team, we are now focused on rapidly progressing towards the project execution phase. Our near-term priorities are to conclude the bid evaluation for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading and field infrastructure, and award their respective contracts during the second half of this year."

Over the life of the scheme, the development and production phases are expected to generate significant local employment, substantial contract awards for Vietnamese companies, and hundreds of millions of dollars in government revenue. The Nam Du/U Minh project is also seen as supporting Vietnam’s strategic plan and net-zero ambitions by prioritising domestic resources to strengthen energy security and economic growth, alongside the transition to lower-emission fuel sources.

The Nam Du/U Minh discoveries are located offshore southwest Vietnam in shallow waters, with production targeted to commence in late-2028, as per the approved field development plan previously announced on March 18.

The finalised Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) sets out the terms on which gas will be supplied from the Nam Du/U Minh fields offshore Vietnam to PV Gas, a subsidiary of Petrovietnam, the state-owned national energy industry group of Vietnam.

The GSPA features a daily contract quantity (DCQ) of 80 million standard cubic feet per day, or approximately 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (gross). Maximum DCQ is set at 110 per cent of DCQ. Take-or-pay is set at 90 per cent of DCQ, equivalent to approximately 26 billion standard cubic feet per year during the plateau period. The wellhead gas price is comparable to historical Vietnam gas imports and subject to fixed annual escalation.

Combined, the Nam Du/U Minh fields contain independently audited gross proven and probable reserves of 32 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jadestone estimates up to 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gross unrisked gas in place from seismically supported prospects within the existing licences, much of which lies near Nam Du/U Minh, representing low-risk upside potential which could extend and/or increase plateau production from the initial development.

EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) signed a framework agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Vung Ang LNG terminal in Ha Tinh to the Quang Trach II and III power plants on April 3 in Hanoi.
PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal

Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) on April 7 announced that its logistics subsidiary has successfully completed a trial run to increase regasification capacity of its Thi Vai liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
Fuel imports rise in first quarter amid global market volatility Fuel imports rise in first quarter amid global market volatility

Vietnam has ramped up fuel imports in the first quarter of the year amid global energy market volatility due to the tensions in the Middle East.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jadestone Nam Du U Minh fields Gas oil and gas Vietnam energy

Related Contents

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

South Korea advances in investment rankings

South Korea advances in investment rankings

KoCham, Parata Air sign MoU to boost Vietnam-South Korea business link

KoCham, Parata Air sign MoU to boost Vietnam-South Korea business link

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

Vietnam’s small businesses top Asia-Pacific growth rankings, survey says

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

Vietnam second fastest growing automotive market in ASEAN‑6

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open

Fourth Children’s Art Exhibition 2026 set to open

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

Ministry welcomes World Innovation Day

Banks trim rates as headwinds complicate monetary policy

Banks trim rates as headwinds complicate monetary policy

Jadestone Energy signs gas sales agreement in Vietnam

Jadestone Energy signs gas sales agreement in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020