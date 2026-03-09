Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

March 09, 2026 | 13:29
(0) user say
Nghe An province has directed departments to coordinate land handover for the $2.3 billion Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas power plant, targeting construction to begin by the end of April.
Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

At a meeting on March 2, Vice Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee Phung Thanh Vinh assigned the Department of Finance to take the lead on depositing funds and allocating capital for land clearance payments, as authorities work to meet the construction deadline for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for guiding localities in resolving all land-related obstacles related to land clearance and the process of land allocation to investors. It will also take the lead in appraising the environmental impact assessment report.

The Department of Construction will focus on completing the feasibility study report and the 1/500 detailed planning this month, and will closely coordinate with the investor on the planning components and technical specifications of the factory.

Regarding this matter, the vice chairman requested to hand over at least 10 per cent of the total area of ​​over 57 hectares to the investor before April 20, to allow for the commencement of construction by on April 30.

“The task of implementation is challenging and urgent because it is closely related to the progress of the government's Power Master Plan VIII and the goal of operation by 2030. The relevant departments, agencies, units, and localities need to focus on carrying out the work according to their assigned functions and tasks to ensure the set progress,” said Vinh.

The general director of Petrovietnam Power Corporation Le Nhu Linh said, “The consortium, including Petrovietnam, SK Innovation, and Vietnamese firm NASU, is simultaneously carrying out many tasks with the determination to complete the project by 2030. We are completing the procedures to establish Quynh Lap LNG Power JSC.”

“We are also negotiating equipment with reliable and reputable partners for the purchase of equipment. We are applying many innovative measures, especially shortening the time and procedures for negotiating with equipment suppliers to ensure progress,” Linh added.

On February 20, SK Innovation announced that the consortium, including Petrovietnam Power Corporation, SK Innovation, and the Vietnamese firm NASU, was designated as the project developer by Nghe An People's Committee.

The $2.3 billion facility will be located in the north-central province, strengthening Vietnam's energy infrastructure and marking a key milestone in the South Korean company's global expansion strategy.

The complex comprises a 1,500MW combined-cycle gas power plant, a 250,000 cubic metre LNG terminal, and a dedicated port in the Quynh Lap region, approximately 220km south of Hanoi.

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Nghe An People's Committee in mid-January issued a set of scoring criteria to serve as the basis for selecting investors for the $2.23 billion Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant.
Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture

A consortium between Trung Nam Group and Sideros River has won the bid for the Ca Na liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant venture, with a total investment of $2.2 billion.
EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project

Vietnam Electricity and a consortium signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the first component (power plant) of Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant on February 9.
SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

A consortium led by South Korean energy giant SK Innovation has been appointed to develop the Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Project in Nghe An province, securing one of Vietnam's largest foreign-invested energy ventures to date.
JAPEX withdraws from LNG terminal project in Haiphong JAPEX withdraws from LNG terminal project in Haiphong

Japan Petroleum Exploration has withdrawn from a plan to construct a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Vietnam, citing difficulty in securing the venture's economic viability.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Quynh Lap LNG Nghe An Liquefied natural gas (LNG) SK Innovation PetroVietnam Power Corporation

Related Contents

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture

Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Vietnam mulls 75 per cent power purchase guarantee for LNG-to-power projects

Vietnam mulls 75 per cent power purchase guarantee for LNG-to-power projects

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

SABECO extends support to central provinces following floods

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Vietnam enters global Top 10 markets for LEED-certified buildings

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Truong Sa voters cast early ballots for NA, local council elections

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020