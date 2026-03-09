Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

At a meeting on March 2, Vice Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee Phung Thanh Vinh assigned the Department of Finance to take the lead on depositing funds and allocating capital for land clearance payments, as authorities work to meet the construction deadline for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for guiding localities in resolving all land-related obstacles related to land clearance and the process of land allocation to investors. It will also take the lead in appraising the environmental impact assessment report.

The Department of Construction will focus on completing the feasibility study report and the 1/500 detailed planning this month, and will closely coordinate with the investor on the planning components and technical specifications of the factory.

Regarding this matter, the vice chairman requested to hand over at least 10 per cent of the total area of ​​over 57 hectares to the investor before April 20, to allow for the commencement of construction by on April 30.

“The task of implementation is challenging and urgent because it is closely related to the progress of the government's Power Master Plan VIII and the goal of operation by 2030. The relevant departments, agencies, units, and localities need to focus on carrying out the work according to their assigned functions and tasks to ensure the set progress,” said Vinh.

The general director of Petrovietnam Power Corporation Le Nhu Linh said, “The consortium, including Petrovietnam, SK Innovation, and Vietnamese firm NASU, is simultaneously carrying out many tasks with the determination to complete the project by 2030. We are completing the procedures to establish Quynh Lap LNG Power JSC.”

“We are also negotiating equipment with reliable and reputable partners for the purchase of equipment. We are applying many innovative measures, especially shortening the time and procedures for negotiating with equipment suppliers to ensure progress,” Linh added.

On February 20, SK Innovation announced that the consortium, including Petrovietnam Power Corporation, SK Innovation, and the Vietnamese firm NASU, was designated as the project developer by Nghe An People's Committee.

The $2.3 billion facility will be located in the north-central province, strengthening Vietnam's energy infrastructure and marking a key milestone in the South Korean company's global expansion strategy.

The complex comprises a 1,500MW combined-cycle gas power plant, a 250,000 cubic metre LNG terminal, and a dedicated port in the Quynh Lap region, approximately 220km south of Hanoi.

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection Nghe An People's Committee in mid-January issued a set of scoring criteria to serve as the basis for selecting investors for the $2.23 billion Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant.

Trung Nam-Sideros River consortium wins bid for LNG venture A consortium between Trung Nam Group and Sideros River has won the bid for the Ca Na liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant venture, with a total investment of $2.2 billion.

EVN awards EPC contract for Quang Trach II LNG project Vietnam Electricity and a consortium signed the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the first component (power plant) of Quang Trach II LNG Thermal Power Plant on February 9.

SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An A consortium led by South Korean energy giant SK Innovation has been appointed to develop the Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Project in Nghe An province, securing one of Vietnam's largest foreign-invested energy ventures to date.