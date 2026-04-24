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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May

April 24, 2026 | 17:26
(0) user say
The $2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant, invested by a consortium of Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corporation, Nghe An Sugar Co., Ltd, and SK Innovation, will commence construction mid-May.
$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May
Vice Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee Phung Thanh Vinh directed the preparation for the construction of Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant at the meeting on April 23

At a meeting to direct the implementation of the project organised by Nghe An People’s Committee on April 23, the representative of the Department of Industry and Trade reported that plans for the ground-breaking ceremony of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) thermal power plant have been finalised.

“The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and representatives of the investor agreed on a plan to commence the project between May 12-15,” the representative said.

The Tan Mai Ward Compensation and Resettlement Support Council completed the valuation of assets on the land in the area where the ground-breaking ceremony will be held. The property owners have generally agreed and proposed an advance payment of compensation. The land was handed over to the investor on April 8.

Regarding infrastructure serving the project, the province is considering the scale of investment for connecting roads to ensure it aligns with the project's progress and resource allocation. The Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with relevant units, is advising on the route of the 500 kV power lines connecting to the project, based on field surveys and consultations.

The leader of Tan Mai Ward People's Committee stated that the locality had implemented work related to the project on the ground. Households with land within the project's scope have generally agreed and are ready to hand over the land.

Vice Chairman of Nghe An People's Committee Phung Thanh Vinh, said, “The project is a key project with significant importance in ensuring energy security and promoting socio-economic development of the province and the region. Thus, relevant units urgently implement the plan, adhering closely to the timelines to ensure the groundbreaking ceremony is held in mid-May.”

He also assigned the Tan Mai Ward People's Committee to prepare for investment in resettlement areas, cemeteries, and schools. At the same time, the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the Provincial Land Registration Office are assigned to mark the boundaries according to the determined coordinates to facilitate land clearance.

The plant has a designed capacity of 1,500 MW, comprising two combined-cycle gas turbine units, each with a capacity of 750 MW. The project also includes an LNG storage facility with a capacity of approximately 250,000 cubic metres, a regasification system, a dedicated port capable of receiving vessels up to 150,000 tons, and comprehensive technical infrastructure. The projected fuel demand is approximately 1.15 million tons of imported LNG per year.

Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection Nghe An issues criteria for Quynh Lap LNG plant selection

Nghe An People's Committee in mid-January issued a set of scoring criteria to serve as the basis for selecting investors for the $2.23 billion Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant.
SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An SK Innovation-led consortium wins $2.3 billion LNG project in Nghe An

A consortium led by South Korean energy giant SK Innovation has been appointed to develop the Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Power Project in Nghe An province, securing one of Vietnam's largest foreign-invested energy ventures to date.
Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant Nghe An accelerates land handover for $2.3bn LNG power plant

Nghe An province has directed departments to coordinate land handover for the $2.3 billion Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas power plant, targeting construction to begin by the end of April.
Nghe An establishes task force to help implement LNG thermal power plant Nghe An establishes task force to help implement LNG thermal power plant

Nghe An People’s Committee has created a task force to direct and supervise the $2.3 billion Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas thermal power project.
SK Group to foster AI ecosystem development in Vietnam SK Group to foster AI ecosystem development in Vietnam

SK Group has signed agreements to collaborate with Vietnam on building the country's AI industry ecosystem and developing core AI infrastructure.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
LNG Quynh Lap Nghe An SK Group LNG thermal power plant

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