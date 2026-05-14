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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New Vietnam power technology catalogue maps renewable energy and grid expansion path

May 14, 2026 | 09:00
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The Vietnam Technology Catalogue 2026 provides updated data on electricity generation, energy storage, and power transmission technologies to support the country’s green transition.
New Vietnam power technology catalogue maps path for renewable energy and grid expansion
Trinh Quoc Vu, deputy director general of the Electricity Authority

On May 12 in Hanoi, the Electricity Authority under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Danish Energy Agency, launched the “Vietnam Technology Catalogue 2026 for the Power Sector.”

The event was held as part of the Vietnam-Denmark Energy Partnership Programme 2020-2025 (DEPP3), with participation from government agencies, international organisations, development partners, businesses, and energy-sector stakeholders.

Trinh Quoc Vu, deputy director general of the Electricity Authority, said that with a population of more than 100 million and sustained economic growth, Vietnam’s demand for energy and electricity is expected to continue rising sharply.

The 2016-2019 period marked a strong economic expansion phase for Vietnam before the impact of the COVID-19, with average annual GDP growth of around 6.8 per cent. Following the challenging period of 2020-2021, the economy recovered positively, recording an average growth of around 6 per cent during 2021-2025, while GDP growth in 2025 reached 8.02 per cent.

Under the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Vietnam targets economic growth of approximately 10 per cent annually during 2026-2030, driving electricity demand growth of around 12 per cent per year. This places significant pressure on power generation capacity, transmission infrastructure, and the broader transition towards greener energy systems.

Vu noted that Vietnam had committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, reflecting government determination to shift from fossil fuels towards cleaner energy sources.

Under Vietnam’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution submitted in 2022, the country raised its greenhouse gas reduction target to 15.8 per cent using domestic resources, with the potential to reach 43.5 per cent by 2030 if international support is secured.

The energy sector remains central to this transition and is projected to account for around 73.1 per cent of Vietnam’s total greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“Vietnam is making strong efforts to become a high-income country by 2045. The country’s energy and electricity demand is forecast to continue increasing rapidly to meet the needs of economic development and daily life,” Vu said.

New Vietnam power technology catalogue maps path for renewable energy and grid expansion
Giada Venturini, team leader of the Vietnam DEPP Programme at the Danish Energy Agency

Within the DEPP3 programme funded by the Danish government, the Electricity Authority and the Danish Energy Agency have carried out a range of technical support activities aimed at strengthening Vietnam’s long-term energy planning capacity.

Key initiatives include database development, energy scenario modelling and analysis, offshore wind development support, and promoting energy efficiency and conservation.

The technology catalogue was developed through cooperation among the Danish Energy Agency, the Electricity Authority, the Institute of Energy, and with support from the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam.

Giada Venturini, team leader of the Vietnam DEPP Programme at the Danish Energy Agency, said that energy cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark had developed over many years and continues to expand. At present, the DEPP programme focuses on supporting Vietnam in energy planning, green transition efforts, and institutional development for the energy sector.

"The three handbooks together form a unified documentation system covering the full-value chain of the modern energy industry. Each technology is presented under a standardised structure that includes technical descriptions, key components, input-output data, energy balances, advantages and disadvantages, land requirements, environmental impacts, and development prospects," she said.

Under the 2025-2026 work plan, the Vietnamese and Danish sides will continue coordinating to develop and update the Vietnam Technology Catalogue for the Power Sector through three major publications.

These include the Vietnam Technology Catalogue for Power Generation, Vietnam Technology Catalogue for Energy storage, Renewable fuels, and Power-to-X; and the Vietnam Technology Catalogue for Energy transport.

The materials were developed through an open consultation process involving policymakers, experts, research institutions, and businesses to ensure practicality and up-to-date information.

"The catalogues would serve as an important data source for developing and implementing Vietnam’s power and national energy planning strategies in line with energy security, sustainable development, environmental protection, and the country’s net-zero emissions target," Vu said.

The technology catalogues are also expected to become useful reference materials for energy investment projects, research activities, and teaching at universities and research institutes.

New Vietnam power technology catalogue maps path for renewable energy and grid expansion

Nicolai Prytz, Danish Ambassador, said that amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and global energy security challenges, establishing a reliable technology database is becoming increasingly important for energy policymaking.

He said that Vietnam held significant renewable energy potential, particularly in wind and solar power. However, fully unlocking this potential will require continued investment in grid infrastructure, stronger renewable integration capabilities, and stable long-term electricity supply systems.

“One important principle in developing the catalogue was prioritising the use of transparent, publicly available, and verified data sources, combined with expert input when necessary. This helps ensure consistency and reliability, even where actual project outcomes may differ depending on implementation conditions,” he said.

This marks the third edition of the Vietnam Technology Catalogue for the Power Sector. The latest version includes updated editions of the Vietnam Technology Catalogue for Power Generation, and the Vietnam Technology Catalogue for Energy storage, Renewable fuels, and Power-to-X.

The publication has also been expanded with an entirely new handbook, Vietnam Technology Catalogue for Energy Transport, providing a more comprehensive overview of the energy system, from generation and storage to transmission and operations.

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By Nguyen Huong

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