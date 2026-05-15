EU and AFD help North-central Vietnam strengthen resilience to climate threats

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Supported by the EU, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the four provinces Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, the initiative addresses the urgent need to protect vulnerable populations from escalating climate threats.

Crucially, a €5 million ($5.82 million) grant from the EU ensures that the project goes beyond simply "grey" infrastructure. This funding transformed the initiative into a comprehensive, people centred resilience initiative.

In line with the EU's Global Gateway strategy and its commitment to high-impact, sustainable development, this initiative has provided local engineers, urban planners, and community leaders with the hands-on training and advanced tools needed to effectively manage flood risks and operate modern wastewater systems long into the future.

"Infrastructure is only as resilient as the people who manage it," said Kristina Bünde, head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the EU to Vietnam. "By investing heavily in local capacity building and environmental health alongside physical construction, we have expanded the ambitions of this initiative. We are ensuring that local authorities are fully empowered with the lasting knowledge to protect their communities and sustainably manage climate risks for generations."

The enduring impact of this technical phase is an illustration of the strength of the collaboration between international donors and Vietnamese provinces. The methodologies and equipment introduced over the past four years are actively shifting how these communities prepare for and respond to climate emergencies.

"Financing climate adaptation is ultimately about safeguarding human lives and securing futures," said Julien Seillan, country director of the AFD in Vietnam. "The successful closing of this phase highlights the power of our partnership with Vietnam. By combining financial resources with shared expertise, we are building resilient systems that will stand strong against unpredictable climate realities, protecting both local economies and the daily wellbeing of families."

The impact of these efforts is tangible. As the physical construction phase continues, the initiative is on track to improve flood safety for 116,000 residents, keeping streets navigable, businesses open, and homes dry during severe storms. Furthermore, over 110,000 people will gain critical access to modern wastewater treatment, significantly improving public sanitation, reducing waterborne diseases, and restoring local environmental health.

"For our communities, extreme weather and urban flooding are not abstract concepts; they are urgent, daily realities that disrupt lives," said Nguyen Cao Son, Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh Provincial People's Committee.

"This project reflects the strong and growing partnership between Vietnam and Europe in addressing shared global challenges, particularly climate resilience and sustainable urban development. The tangible benefits it brings to our people – from improved flood protection to reliable wastewater services – demonstrate how international cooperation can directly improve lives, safeguard public health, and build a more secure future for our communities."

The closing event in Ninh Binh provided a platform for stakeholders to celebrate these human centred milestones and share lessons learned. With a foundation of strong local expertise now firmly in place, these communities are prepared to step confidently into a safer, more resilient future.

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