Finland prioritises talent for sustainable development goals

According to Sezin Ata Diler, project specialist at Discover Finland, a programme has been established to bridge geographical and cultural gaps between Vietnam and Finland, introducing in-demand skills in sectors such as energy and green transition.

“Through this initiative, Vietnamese professionals can better assess how their expertise aligns with the needs of Finland’s labour market, while also discovering potential employers they may not previously have been aware of,” Diler said at the event “Finland - Vietnam Connect” held on May 19 to 23 in Ho Chi Minh City. “Additionally, the programme provides practical guidance on job opportunities, application channels, and issues related to relocating to and working in Finland. Participants can also access information about different cities in Finland and explore the country as a potential short-term destination before making longer-term decisions.”

Work in Finland is an initiative under Business Finland and the Finnish government’s organisation for global talent attraction.

Le Van Anh, regional manager of Work in Finland at Business Finland, said that from Finland’s perspective, sustainability is not only about energy or manufacturing processes, but fundamentally about people.

“No matter how many resources are available, the most important factor is having a workforce that understands day-to-day operations, is familiar with international standards and frameworks, and knows how to implement projects effectively and properly,” Anh said.

“When it comes to preparing the workforce for the future, Finland is currently regarded as one of the leading countries in sustainable development, based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Finland has also built extensive expertise in areas such as green energy, the circular economy, bio-based solutions, and the development of circular economy ecosystems,” she added.

As a result, when Vietnamese professionals come to work in Finland, they not only gain professional expertise but also experience how a green economy operates from multiple perspectives.

“That may begin with language skills and the ability to adapt to an international environment and extend to experiencing flat management structures and a highly collaborative working culture. A transparent and cooperation-oriented environment not only helps save time but also fosters the creation of new ideas. These will be critical factors for the future of the global labour market,” Van Anh said.

In addition, understanding legal frameworks and international standards such as EU environmental standards, healthcare data protection regulations, and GDPR is particularly important for Vietnamese professionals.

“This not only helps them protect themselves, but also leaves them better prepared in the context of the rapid development of AI. Whether they are knowledge workers or technical workers, those working in Finland all have opportunities to access higher standards of green development and sustainable working environments,” she added.

After gaining international experience and knowledge, Van Anh believed that, in one way or another, they will always look for opportunities to reconnect with and contribute back to their home country.

“Vietnam is developing rapidly, with many large-scale projects requiring experts and professionals with international experience, particularly Vietnamese who have worked overseas. This could become the right time for them to consider returning or collaborating with Vietnam in various ways,” Van Anh said.

“In my view, having a workforce equipped with knowledge and a strong understanding of international standards is both essential and decisive. Otherwise, we may continue developing without truly learning from the experiences of countries that have already invested substantial time and resources in moving ahead through this process.”

Work in Finland, an initiative under Business Finland and the Finnish government’s official organisation responsible for attracting global talent, launched the “Discover Finland” project in Vietnam in 2025.

Co-funded by the European Union, the initiative was designed to support experienced Vietnamese technology professionals in exploring and shaping their career pathways in Finland.

The initiative comes as Vietnam has emerged as one of the leading source countries for professionals relocating to Finland for work opportunities.

According to the Embassy of Vietnam in Finland, around 16,000 Vietnamese people are currently living, working, and studying in Finland. Although annual figures may vary, the trend indicates that Vietnam is increasingly becoming a long-term talent partner for Finland.

Through flexible online learning modules and intensive coaching sessions with industry experts, the “Discover Finland” programme equips mid-level and senior professionals with the cultural, professional, and practical knowledge needed to succeed in Finland’s labour market. The programme provides insights into job opportunities, working environments, employee benefits, career pathways, and relocation support policies.

In particular, it also offers specialised guidance for professionals in sectors such as technology, engineering, health technology, and energy.

Vietnam is one of the key partner markets of Work in Finland. In recent years, the number of Vietnamese professionals relocating to Finland has increased significantly.

Business Finland is the Finnish government organisation responsible for innovation funding, trade promotion, tourism, and investment. More than 760 Business Finland experts work across over 40 offices worldwide and 16 regional offices within Finland.

Finland is currently recognised as a global leader in IT and digitalisation. From AI innovation hubs and the Internet of Things to advanced fintech solutions, sustainable data solutions, software development, and Industry 4.0 technologies, the country offers a comprehensive ecosystem for professionals seeking to shape the future of technology.

Finland determined to team up in vocational training Finland and Vietnam are working to further rivet their vocational training cooperation. Keijo Norvanto, Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, talked with VIR’s Thanh Thu about how such partnerships will help the Southeast Asian country to improve the quality of human resources.

'Discover Finland' supports technology professionals in career development Work in Finland, an initiative under Business Finland and the Finnish government’s organisation for global talent attraction, held the “Discover Finland” project in Vietnam from September 19-24.