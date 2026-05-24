Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Finland prioritises talent for sustainable development goals

May 24, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam’s labour market is gradually shifting away from traditional labour migration models towards strategic, high-value talent exchange that directly supports the country’s net-zero ambitions.

According to Sezin Ata Diler, project specialist at Discover Finland, a programme has been established to bridge geographical and cultural gaps between Vietnam and Finland, introducing in-demand skills in sectors such as energy and green transition.

“Through this initiative, Vietnamese professionals can better assess how their expertise aligns with the needs of Finland’s labour market, while also discovering potential employers they may not previously have been aware of,” Diler said at the event “Finland - Vietnam Connect” held on May 19 to 23 in Ho Chi Minh City. “Additionally, the programme provides practical guidance on job opportunities, application channels, and issues related to relocating to and working in Finland. Participants can also access information about different cities in Finland and explore the country as a potential short-term destination before making longer-term decisions.”

Work in Finland is an initiative under Business Finland and the Finnish government’s organisation for global talent attraction.

Le Van Anh, regional manager of Work in Finland at Business Finland, said that from Finland’s perspective, sustainability is not only about energy or manufacturing processes, but fundamentally about people.

“No matter how many resources are available, the most important factor is having a workforce that understands day-to-day operations, is familiar with international standards and frameworks, and knows how to implement projects effectively and properly,” Anh said.

“When it comes to preparing the workforce for the future, Finland is currently regarded as one of the leading countries in sustainable development, based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Finland has also built extensive expertise in areas such as green energy, the circular economy, bio-based solutions, and the development of circular economy ecosystems,” she added.

As a result, when Vietnamese professionals come to work in Finland, they not only gain professional expertise but also experience how a green economy operates from multiple perspectives.

“That may begin with language skills and the ability to adapt to an international environment and extend to experiencing flat management structures and a highly collaborative working culture. A transparent and cooperation-oriented environment not only helps save time but also fosters the creation of new ideas. These will be critical factors for the future of the global labour market,” Van Anh said.

In addition, understanding legal frameworks and international standards such as EU environmental standards, healthcare data protection regulations, and GDPR is particularly important for Vietnamese professionals.

“This not only helps them protect themselves, but also leaves them better prepared in the context of the rapid development of AI. Whether they are knowledge workers or technical workers, those working in Finland all have opportunities to access higher standards of green development and sustainable working environments,” she added.

After gaining international experience and knowledge, Van Anh believed that, in one way or another, they will always look for opportunities to reconnect with and contribute back to their home country.

“Vietnam is developing rapidly, with many large-scale projects requiring experts and professionals with international experience, particularly Vietnamese who have worked overseas. This could become the right time for them to consider returning or collaborating with Vietnam in various ways,” Van Anh said.

“In my view, having a workforce equipped with knowledge and a strong understanding of international standards is both essential and decisive. Otherwise, we may continue developing without truly learning from the experiences of countries that have already invested substantial time and resources in moving ahead through this process.”

Finland prioritises talent for sustainable development goals

Work in Finland, an initiative under Business Finland and the Finnish government’s official organisation responsible for attracting global talent, launched the “Discover Finland” project in Vietnam in 2025.

Co-funded by the European Union, the initiative was designed to support experienced Vietnamese technology professionals in exploring and shaping their career pathways in Finland.

The initiative comes as Vietnam has emerged as one of the leading source countries for professionals relocating to Finland for work opportunities.

According to the Embassy of Vietnam in Finland, around 16,000 Vietnamese people are currently living, working, and studying in Finland. Although annual figures may vary, the trend indicates that Vietnam is increasingly becoming a long-term talent partner for Finland.

Through flexible online learning modules and intensive coaching sessions with industry experts, the “Discover Finland” programme equips mid-level and senior professionals with the cultural, professional, and practical knowledge needed to succeed in Finland’s labour market. The programme provides insights into job opportunities, working environments, employee benefits, career pathways, and relocation support policies.

In particular, it also offers specialised guidance for professionals in sectors such as technology, engineering, health technology, and energy.

Vietnam is one of the key partner markets of Work in Finland. In recent years, the number of Vietnamese professionals relocating to Finland has increased significantly.

Business Finland is the Finnish government organisation responsible for innovation funding, trade promotion, tourism, and investment. More than 760 Business Finland experts work across over 40 offices worldwide and 16 regional offices within Finland.

Finland is currently recognised as a global leader in IT and digitalisation. From AI innovation hubs and the Internet of Things to advanced fintech solutions, sustainable data solutions, software development, and Industry 4.0 technologies, the country offers a comprehensive ecosystem for professionals seeking to shape the future of technology.

Finland determined to team up in vocational training Finland determined to team up in vocational training

Finland and Vietnam are working to further rivet their vocational training cooperation. Keijo Norvanto, Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, talked with VIR’s Thanh Thu about how such partnerships will help the Southeast Asian country to improve the quality of human resources.
'Discover Finland' supports technology professionals in career development 'Discover Finland' supports technology professionals in career development

Work in Finland, an initiative under Business Finland and the Finnish government’s organisation for global talent attraction, held the “Discover Finland” project in Vietnam from September 19-24.
Vietnam ranks among top 50 happiest countries in 2026 Vietnam ranks among top 50 happiest countries in 2026

Vietnam ranks among the world’s top 50 happiest countries and is one of the nations that have made the most significant gains in life satisfaction over the past two decades, according to a new report.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
finland labour market Discover Work in Finland Business Finland talent sustainable development goals

Related Contents

Ho Chi Minh City at pivotal development stage

Ho Chi Minh City at pivotal development stage

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Vietnam recognised among top performers in World Bank human capital index

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

Vietnam ranks among top 50 happiest countries in 2026

Vietnam ranks among top 50 happiest countries in 2026

Saigon Centre gains LEED platinum and gold certifications

Saigon Centre gains LEED platinum and gold certifications

Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam

Harnessing technology for a sustainable future in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

Hanoi to host APAC’s premier wind energy event

HSBC launches $4 billion clean energy credit facility

HSBC launches $4 billion clean energy credit facility

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SK hynix launches iHBM integrated cooling solution for next-generation AI memory chips

SK hynix launches iHBM integrated cooling solution for next-generation AI memory chips

FinVolution board authorises share repurchase programme of up to US$150 million

FinVolution board authorises share repurchase programme of up to US$150 million

Singaporeans link net worth to self-worth as financial stereotypes harm wellbeing, AIA study finds

Singaporeans link net worth to self-worth as financial stereotypes harm wellbeing, AIA study finds

Ransomware attacks on automotive and smart mobility more than doubled in 2025

Ransomware attacks on automotive and smart mobility more than doubled in 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020